BBC Sport - State of Sport: Key stats from ComRes/BBC doping in amateur sport poll
'More than a third know someone who has doped'
As part of State of Sport week, a poll for BBC Sport takes a look at the numbers behind doping in amateur sport with half of amateur athletes interviewed believing performance enhancing substance use is "widespread".
