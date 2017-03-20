BBC Sport - State of Sport: Key stats from ComRes/BBC doping in amateur sport poll

'More than a third know someone who has doped'

  • From the section Sport

As part of State of Sport week, a poll for BBC Sport takes a look at the numbers behind doping in amateur sport with half of amateur athletes interviewed believing performance enhancing substance use is "widespread".

READ MORE: Drug use 'fast becoming a crisis' - Nicole Sapstead

Top videos

Video

'More than a third know someone who has doped'

  • From the section Sport
Video

MOTD3: Why was Man City v Liverpool 'superb'?

Video

Six Nations Remix: Planes, canes & meteorites

Video

Arsene Wenger: Time to go at Arsenal?

Video

'Liverpool draw one of the most special days of my life'

Video

Woods wins bronze despite crash

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Mourinho 'super happy' after Boro win

Video

Leicester dominate BBL Trophy final - best baskets

Video

Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations

Video

Liverpool needed a bit more luck - Klopp

Video

GB's Atkin wins world slopestyle bronze

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired