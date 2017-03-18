Mo Farah & Kadeena Cox win British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards awards
Sir Mo Farah and Kadeena Cox were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the 2017 British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards.
Farah won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Olympics in Rio last year, while Cox won cycling and athletics gold at the Rio Paralympics.
The special lifetime achievement award went to 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Jason Robinson.
Brighton boss Chris Hughton was named England coach of the year.
The third BEDSAs were hosted by British comedian Sir Lenny Henry in London on Saturday and are supported by Sport England, UK Sport, the Football Association, the Tennis Foundation, Youth Sport Trust, England Athletics, the British Army, Mind and Spirit of 2012.
They are organised by Sporting Equals, whose chief executive Arun Kang said the purpose of the awards was to "celebrate diversity at both an elite and grassroots level".
"It really means a lot to be named as your sportsman of the year," said Farah. "And congratulations to my fellow nominees as well.
"It's so great to see everyone come together this evening to celebrate the incredible achievements of our diverse sporting communities."
Cox said: "I'm very honoured to have won this award and would like to give a massive thanks to Sporting Equals for all the work they do in BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities."
BEDSA winners
Sportsman of the year
Sir Mo Farah
Sportswoman of the year
Kadeena Cox
Lifetime achievement award
Jason Robinson OBE
England athletics coach of the year
Chris Hughton
Youth Sport Trust young sports person of the year
Alice Tai
British Army unsung hero
Inderpal Singh Cheema
Sport England community sports project of the year
Spring SLR
Spirit of 2012 connecting communities
Al Madina Centre
Mind wellbeing award
Sonia Smith
Tennis Foundation special achievement
Shapla Sports
FA recognition award
Rashid Abba
UK Sport inspirational performance
Ruqsana Begum