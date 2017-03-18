Mo Farah & Kadeena Cox win British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards awards

In Rio, Cox became the first British athlete since 1988 to win medals in different sports at one Paralympics

Sir Mo Farah and Kadeena Cox were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the 2017 British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards.

Farah won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Olympics in Rio last year, while Cox won cycling and athletics gold at the Rio Paralympics.

The special lifetime achievement award went to 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Jason Robinson.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton was named England coach of the year.

The third BEDSAs were hosted by British comedian Sir Lenny Henry in London on Saturday and are supported by Sport England, UK Sport, the Football Association, the Tennis Foundation, Youth Sport Trust, England Athletics, the British Army, Mind and Spirit of 2012.

They are organised by Sporting Equals, whose chief executive Arun Kang said the purpose of the awards was to "celebrate diversity at both an elite and grassroots level".

"It really means a lot to be named as your sportsman of the year," said Farah. "And congratulations to my fellow nominees as well.

"It's so great to see everyone come together this evening to celebrate the incredible achievements of our diverse sporting communities."

Cox said: "I'm very honoured to have won this award and would like to give a massive thanks to Sporting Equals for all the work they do in BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities."

BEDSA winners

Sportsman of the year

Sir Mo Farah

Sportswoman of the year

Kadeena Cox

Lifetime achievement award

Jason Robinson OBE

England athletics coach of the year

Chris Hughton

Youth Sport Trust young sports person of the year

Alice Tai

British Army unsung hero

Inderpal Singh Cheema

Sport England community sports project of the year

Spring SLR

Spirit of 2012 connecting communities

Al Madina Centre

Mind wellbeing award

Sonia Smith

Tennis Foundation special achievement

Shapla Sports

FA recognition award

Rashid Abba

UK Sport inspirational performance

Ruqsana Begum