BBC Sport - Toronto Wolfpack: Canada's new rugby league club 'could struggle for impact'
'Toronto could struggle to break Canada'
- From the section Rugby League AV
BBC North West Tonight travels to Canada to find out what impact newly-created rugby league side Toronto Wolfpack are having in the country.
Toronto Star sports reporter Laura Armstrong suggests it could be difficult for them to become a mainstream side in their first season, with ice hockey, baseball, football and basketball already well established in the city.
The League One side will begin their season in the Challenge Cup at Siddal on Saturday.
