BBC Sport - Olympics & Paralympics 2020: Liz Nicholl defends funding cuts to seven UK sports
Nicholl defends funding cuts to seven UK sports
- From the section Sport
UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl defends the funding cuts to seven sports including badminton and wheelchair rugby for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic cycle.
READ MORE: Seven sports lose funding appeals
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired