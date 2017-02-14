Laureus Awards 2017: Bolt, Biles, Phelps, Atherton & Leicester among winners

From the section

Usain Bolt and Simone Biles claimed the top accolades at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Bolt and four-time Olympic gold gymnast Biles were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year for their 2016 achievements.

Britain's Rachel Atherton won the world action sportsperson of the year award for her downhill mountain biking feats.

Leicester City won the spirit of sport award for winning the Premier League.

Atherton, 29, became the first rider in history to complete a perfect downhill World Cup season and then won a fourth World Championship title a week later.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri and captain Wes Morgan were in Monaco to collect the spirit of sport prize, awarded after the Foxes, 5,000-1 outsiders, won the Premier League by 10 points last season.

Bolt won three gold medals at Rio 2016 in the 100m,200m and 4 x 100m relay.

Biles' four gold medals at Rio were in the team, all-around, vault and floor exercise events.

