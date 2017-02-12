BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Scotland's Finn Russell misses simple conversion
Russell's bizarre missed conversion
- From the section Rugby Union
Scotland's Finn Russell misses a simple conversion from directly in front of the posts during Scotland's Six Nations defeat in France.
MATCH REPORT: France 22-16 Scotland
