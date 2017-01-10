Transfers - February 2017

Pontus Jansson will join Leeds on a permanent deal from Torino in the summer

The January transfer window has closed in England and Scotland, but clubs can sign free agents, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline. Transfers windows in other countries are open into February and March,

Signings confirmed in January, the autumn, and the summer can be found on the relevant pages.

8 February

Nicky Deverdics [Hartlepool - Dover] Loan

6 February

Lica [Nottingham Forest - Estoril] Loan

4 February

Shola Ameobi [Unattached - Notts County]

2 February

Sebastian Coates [Sunderland - Sporting Lisbon] Undisclosed

Joel Ekstrand [Unattached - Rotherham]

Sadiq el Fitouri [Unattached - Chesterfield]

Bob Harris [Unattached - Bristol Rovers]

Pontus Jansson [Torino - Leeds] Undisclosed*

Filipe Morais [Unattached - Bolton]

Stephen Pearson [Unattached - Motherwell]

*Deal to be completed at end of season

1 February

Paris Cowan-Hall [Unattached - Wycombe]

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.