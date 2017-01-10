Transfers - February 2017
- From the section Football
The January transfer window has closed in England and Scotland, but clubs can sign free agents, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline. Transfers windows in other countries are open into February and March,
Signings confirmed in January, the autumn, and the summer can be found on the relevant pages.
For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.
8 February
Nicky Deverdics [Hartlepool - Dover] Loan
6 February
Lica [Nottingham Forest - Estoril] Loan
4 February
Shola Ameobi [Unattached - Notts County]
2 February
Sebastian Coates [Sunderland - Sporting Lisbon] Undisclosed
Joel Ekstrand [Unattached - Rotherham]
Sadiq el Fitouri [Unattached - Chesterfield]
Bob Harris [Unattached - Bristol Rovers]
Pontus Jansson [Torino - Leeds] Undisclosed*
Filipe Morais [Unattached - Bolton]
Stephen Pearson [Unattached - Motherwell]
*Deal to be completed at end of season
1 February
Paris Cowan-Hall [Unattached - Wycombe]
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.