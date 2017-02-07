Women's Sport Week backed by minister Tracey Crouch

Manchester City and England striker Izzy Christiansen won PFA Women's Player of the Year in 2015-16.

Women's Sport Week will be "a fantastic campaign" and "encourage more women to try a new sport", says minister for sport Tracey Crouch.

The initiative returns from 19-25 June ahead of a busy summer of elite sport which includes the cricket and rugby World Cups in the UK and Ireland.

The European Football Championship starts in July in the Netherlands.

The campaign will encourage the public to watch, listen, volunteer and take part in sporting activities.

Crouch added: "We want more women and girls to get involved in sport and enjoy the huge benefits that being active brings to their lives."

Shelley Alexander, editorial lead for women's sport for BBC Sport, said: "We'll devote even more resources to showcasing the best of women's sport across television, radio and online this year.

"We'll also examine the pertinent issues across women's sport, with our original journalism interrogating the state of play of women and girls' sport from the grassroots to the elite."