Football badges quiz: Match the crests to the elaborate marketing descriptions

Internet reacts to new Juventus badge

Juventus have revealed a rebranded club crest with a more modern design - and it hasn't gone down well with fans.

The marketing spiel from club president Andrea Agnelli described it as "a symbol of the Juventus way of living".

No, we aren't sure what that means either. But it's not unusual for clubs to release elaborate marketing descriptions of their new crests.

See if you can match the flowery description to the football club badge.

