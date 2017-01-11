Laureus Awards: Laura Kenny, Andy Murray and Mo Farah among nominees

Laura Kenny won gold in the team pursuit and omnium at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny has been nominated for the 2017 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award.

She is one of six British nominations, with Andy Murray and Mo Farah nominated for World Sportsman of the Year.

Nick Skelton is nominated in the world comeback category and Leicester City in the breakthrough of the year category.

Four-time World Cup mountain bike champion Rachel Atherton in on the action sportsperson of the year list.

The winners, as voted for by members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, will be revealed in Monaco on 14 February.

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were named sportswoman and sportsman of the year at the 2016 awards.

Sportsman of the Year award

Usain Bolt (Jamaica) athletics, Stephen Curry (US) basketball, Mo Farah (GB) athletics, LeBron James (US) basketball, Andy Murray (GB) tennis, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) football.

Sportswoman of the Year award

Simone Biles (US) gymnastics, Allyson Felix (US) athletics, Angelique Kerber (Germany) tennis, Katie Ledecky (US) swimming, Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) athletics, Laura Kenny (GB) cycling.

Andy Murray became the number one ranked tennis player in 2016

Comeback of the Year award

Ruth Beitia (Spain) athletics, Michael Phelps (US) swimming, Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) tennis, Fabienne St Louis (Mauritius) triathlon, Nick Skelton (GB) equestrian, Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) skiing.

Team of the Year award

Brazil men's Olympic football team, Cleveland Cavaliers (US) basketball, Chicago Cubs (US) baseball, Mercedes AMG Petronas (motor racing), Portugal (football), Real Madrid (football).

Breakthrough of the Year award

Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia) athletics, Fiji rugby union sevens, Iceland football, Leicester City (England), football, Nico Rosberg (Germany) motor racing, Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) athletics.

Nick Skelton won his first gold medal in Rio as he competed in his seventh Olympics

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award

Ihar Boki (Belarus) swimming, Sophie Pascoe (New Zealand) swimming, Omara Durand (Cuba) athletics, Siamand Rahman (Iran) weightlifting, Marcel Hug (Switzerland) athletics, Beatrice Vio (Italy) fencing.

Action Sportsperson of the Year award

Rachel Atherton (GB) mountain biking, Pedro Barros (Brazil) skateboarding, John John Florence (US) surfing, Chloe Kim (US) snowboarding, Kelly Sildaru (Estonia) freestyle skiing, Tyler Wright (Australia) surfing.