Transfers - January 2017
The January transfer window closes in England at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, 31 January.
Keep up to date with all of the confirmed deals in our list below.
Signings announced in December, some of which only went through once the window opened, can be found here.
|January transfer window
|Most expensive signing:
|Oscar [Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG] About £60m
|Busiest club:
|Mansfield (4)
|Busiest Premier League club:
|Manchester City (1)
|Oscar's move to Shanghai and Mansfield's four signings were announced in December, while Manchester City's recruitment of Gabriel Jesus was announced in August
1 January
Stuart Beavon [Burton Albion - Coventry City] Free
Nathan Clarke [Bradford City - Coventry City] Free
Callum Reilly [Burton Albion - Coventry City] Free
Martin Samuelsen [West Ham - Peterborough] Free
Marvin Sordell [Coventry City - Burton Albion] Free
