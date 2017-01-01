Transfers - January 2017

Oscar's move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for about £60m was announced in December but went through this month

The January transfer window closes in England at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, 31 January.

Keep up to date with all of the confirmed deals in our list below.

Signings announced in December, some of which only went through once the window opened, can be found here.

January transfer window Most expensive signing: Oscar [Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG] About £60m Busiest club: Mansfield (4) Busiest Premier League club: Manchester City (1) Oscar's move to Shanghai and Mansfield's four signings were announced in December, while Manchester City's recruitment of Gabriel Jesus was announced in August

1 January

Stuart Beavon [Burton Albion - Coventry City] Free

Nathan Clarke [Bradford City - Coventry City] Free

Callum Reilly [Burton Albion - Coventry City] Free

Martin Samuelsen [West Ham - Peterborough] Free

Marvin Sordell [Coventry City - Burton Albion] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.