Andy Murray & Mo Farah knighted in New Year Honours list

Andy Murray, Mo Farah, Lee Pearson, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Katherine Grainger are all honoured

British tennis champion Andy Murray and athlete Mo Farah have been knighted in the Queen's New Year Honours List.

Paralympic dressage rider Lee Pearson also becomes a Sir, while heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger are made dames.

There are CBEs for cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny, swimmer Sascha Kindred and equestrians Charlotte Dujardin, Nick Skelton and Sophie Christiansen.

Former athlete Sir Roger Bannister is made a Companion of Honour.

Boxer Nicola Adams, Great Britain hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and Wales football manager Chris Coleman receive OBEs.

Other OBEs include rowers Pete Reed and Andrew Triggs Hodge, cyclist Ed Clancy, Paralympians Jody Cundy and Anne Dunham and racehorse trainer John Gosden.

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew is made a MBE, as are a host of gold medal winners from the Olympics and Paralympics in Rio, with more than 100 people in sport included on the list.

Great Britain's women's hockey players - including Richardson-Walsh's wife Helen - are all honoured, together with other champions including gymnast Max Whitlock, swimmer Adam Peaty, golfer Justin Rose, and Paralympic gold medal-winning cyclist and athlete Kadeena Cox.

An extraordinary year for Murray

Becoming a Sir caps a landmark 12 months for Wimbledon and Olympic champion Andy Murray, 29.

February 2016: Has first child as wife Kim gives birth to daughter Sophia

June 2016: Becomes Wimbledon champion for the second time

August 2016: Defends Olympic singles title in Rio

November 2016: Replaces Novak Djokovic as world number one

December 2016: Wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year for record third time; knighted in New Year Honours List

Scot Murray, previously honoured with an OBE in 2012, had said he was "too young" for a knighthood.

Dream come true - Farah

Mo Farah, 33, completed a 'double double' in Rio as he won his fourth Olympic gold and became only the second man to retain the 5,000m and 10,000m titles.

His knighthood completes a remarkable journey for the runner who moved from Somalia to England aged eight.

"Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking a world of English, I could never have imagined where I would be today - it's a dream come true," he said.

Dressage rider Lee Pearson carried the flag for Great Britain during the Paralympic opening ceremony and went on to win the 11th gold medal of his career.

The decorated Paralympian already held the MBE, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and to disabled sport.

At 87, Sir Roger Bannister has chalked up another significant achievement. The first man to run a mile in under four minutes, in 1954, he joins an elite group as a Companion of Honour - a special award for service of conspicuous national importance limited to 65 people at a time.

Recipients wear the initials CH after their name and members currently include Stephen Hawking and Desmond Tutu.

Honour for Ennis-Hill

Jessica Ennis-Hill had her first child, Reggie, in 2014 and won a second world title just 13 months later

Jessica Ennis-Hill, 30, announced in October she was retiring from athletics after winning an Olympics silver medal in the summer.

She secured heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympics and will be awarded her third World Championship after Tatyana Chernova was stripped of the 2011 title.

Katherine Grainger, who also becomes a dame, is Britain's most decorated female Olympian after taking silver alongside Victoria Thornley in the double sculls.

The 41-year-old won gold in London after silvers in Sydney, Athens and Beijing.

Riders rewarded

Laura Kenny won two golds and Jason took three in Rio

Cycling's so-called 'golden couple' Jason and Laura Kenny are made CBEs.

The pair, who boast 10 Olympic gold medals between them, were married in September.

Show jumper Nick Skelton finally claimed an individual Olympic title, riding Big Star, at his seventh Games - aged 58, he was Britain's second oldest gold medallist.

Three dressage wins at the Paralympics for Sophie Christiansen took the 29-year-old's Games career gold medal total to eight.

Aboard Valegro, Charlotte Dujardin, 31, retained her Olympic dressage title, while Sascha Kindred, 39, won his seventh Paralympic swimming title in Rio.

There is also a CBE for British Paralympic Association chairman Tim Reddish.

Adams proves a knockout

Nicola Adams became the first British boxer to retain an Olympic crown for 92 years by winning the flyweight title in Rio.

Kate Richardson-Walsh is also given an OBE after captaining Great Britain's women to a first Olympic hockey gold medal.

It's an incredible honour. We've really put hockey on the map Kate Richardson-Walsh

In football, Chris Coleman guided Wales to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, their first appearance at a major tournament since 1958.

There are OBEs for cyclist Ed Clancy, part of the victorious team pursuit in Brazil, plus Pete Reed and Andrew Triggs Hodge, after rowing golds at a third consecutive Olympics.

Also receiving an OBE are former swimmer turned cyclist Jody Cundy - who has represented GB at six Paralympics, winning seven golds - and Para-dressage rider Anne Dunham, who won team gold and two individual silvers in Rio, aged 67.

John Gosden, who has trained more than 3,000 winners, is honoured for services to horse racing.

Team GB's Olympic chef de mission Mark England and his ParalympicsGB equivalent Penny Briscoe are recognised, as is former Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Michael Cavanagh.

From TMS to MBE for Aggers

Jonathan Agnew, or Aggers as he is widely known, has spent 25 years with Test Match Special

Among the MBEs are Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill and former cricketer Jonathan Agnew, a regular on the BBC's Test Match Special, who temporarily switched to Olympic equestrian commentary in the summer.

Cyclists Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker become MBEs as do sailor Saskia Clark and divers Jack Laugher and Chris Mears.

It's such a prestigious award. How many 15-year-olds can say they have a MBE? Swimmer Ellie Robinson

Swimmer Bethany Firth, who was ParalympicsGB's most successful athlete in Rio with three golds and a silver, is on the list along with Ellie Robinson, who claimed gold in the pool aged 15.

Double Rio Paralympics athletics gold medallists Georgie Hermitage and Libby Clegg and wheelchair tennis champion Gordon Reid are all made MBEs.

Chelsea Ladies winger Karen Carney, referee Sian Massey-Ellis, Arsenal Ladies defender Alex Scott and racing driver Susie Wolff are honoured, while Brian Robinson will receive the British Empire Medal for services to cycling and charity.

Hillsborough campaigner Professor Phil Scraton turned down an OBE.

The author, who led the Hillsborough Independent Panel's research team, said he could not receive an honour, and had made that decision in protest "at those who remained unresponsive" to help families and survivors affected by the 1989 disaster in which 96 football fans died.

