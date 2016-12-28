Russian doping: Officials admit to existence of doping programme
Russian officials have for the first time admitted the existence of a doping operation which affected some of the world's major competitions.
A report on 9 December claimed more than 1,000 Russians benefited from a doping cover-up between 2011 and 2015.
In interviews with the New York Times, officials acknowledged the programme but denied it was state-sponsored.
"It was an institutional conspiracy," said Anna Antseliovich, acting director general of Russia's anti-doping agency.
More to follow.