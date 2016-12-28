Russian doping: Officials admit to existence of doping programme

Last week, the International Olympic Committee announced it had opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian athletes who competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi

Russian officials have for the first time admitted the existence of a doping operation which affected some of the world's major competitions.

A report on 9 December claimed more than 1,000 Russians benefited from a doping cover-up between 2011 and 2015.

In interviews with the New York Times, officials acknowledged the programme but denied it was state-sponsored.

"It was an institutional conspiracy," said Anna Antseliovich, acting director general of Russia's anti-doping agency.

More to follow.