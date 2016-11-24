Sir Hugh Robertson succeeds Lord Coe as BOA chairman

Robertson was part of England's failed bid to host the 2018 World Cup

Former sports minister Sir Hugh Robertson has been elected to succeed Lord Coe as chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA).

Robertson steps up from his role as vice-chairman of the BOA, which he was appointed to in October 2015.

He beat Great Britain Hockey president Richard Leman by a clear majority to the role of chairman.

Robertson was the sports minister during the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London.