Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year

England celebrate winning the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2016
England will begin their Six Nations title defence on 4 February against France

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.

* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change

January

2: Darts - PDC World Championship final, Alexandra Palace

6-9: Football - FA Cup third round

7-15: Darts - BDO World Professional Championships, Lakeside

12-29: Bowls - World Indoor Championships, Hopton-on-Sea

14 Jan-5 Feb: Football - Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon

14: Boxing - James DeGale v Badou Jack, IBF and WBC super-middleweight world title fight, New York

15-22: Snooker - Masters, Alexandra Palace

15, 19 & 22: Cricket - India v England, ODIs

15: Basketball - BBL Cup finals, Birmingham

16-29: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne

21-22: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round

26, 29 & 1 Feb: Cricket - India v England, Twenty20 internationals

27-30: Football - FA Cup fourth round

28: Netball - South Africa v England, Quad Series, Durban

28: Boxing - Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz, WBA featherweight world title fight, Las Vegas, USA

Super Bowl trophy is held aloft
This year's Super Bowl takes place on 5 February in Houston, Texas

February

2: Netball - England v New Zealand, Quad Series, Liverpool

3-5: Tennis - Davis Cup first round: Canada v Great Britain, Ottawa

4: Rugby union - Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, England v France

5: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Wales

5: Netball - England v Australia, Quad Series, London

5: American football - Super Bowl, Houston, USA

6-19: Winter sports - World Alpine Championships, St Moritz, Switzerland

7-12: Tennis - Fed Cup, GB in Euro/Africa Zone Group 1, Tallinn, Estonia

9: Rugby League - Super League season starts

11-12: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round

11-12: Athletics - British Indoor Team Trials, Sheffield

11: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, Wales v England

12: Rugby union - Six Nations: France v Scotland

13-26: Bobsleigh and Skeleton - World Championships, Koenigssee, Germany.

14-15 & 21-22: Football - Champions League last 16, first legs

16: Football - Europa League last 32, first legs

18: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Birmingham

18-19: Football - FA Cup fifth round

18-19: Rugby League - World Club Series

23: Football - Europa League last 32, second legs

25: Rugby union - Six Nations: Scotland v Wales, Ireland v France

26: Rugby union - Six Nations: England v Italy

26: Football - EFL Cup final, Wembley

Mercedes AMG F1 driver Lewis Hamilton
The 2017 Formula 1 season gets under way on 26 March at Melbourne's iconic Albert Park circuit

March

3-5: Athletics - European Indoor Championships, Belgrade, Serbia

3, 5 & 9: Cricket - West Indies v England ODIs

4: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals

4: Boxing - David Haye v Tony Bellew, heavyweight fight, London

5: Ice hockey - Challenge Cup final, Cardiff

7-8 & 14-15: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs

7-19: Snowboarding - World Championships, Sierra Nevada, Spain

9: Football - Europa League last 16, first legs

10: Rugby union - Six Nations: Wales v Ireland

11: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v France, England v Scotland

11-12: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals

14-17: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival

16: Football - Europa League last 16, second legs

18: Rugby union - Six Nations (final day): Scotland v Italy, France v Wales, Ireland v England

19: Basketball - BBL Trophy finals, Glasgow

22: Football - Germany v England, international friendly

24: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Wales (Group D)

26: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Norway (Group C); Scotland v Slovenia, England v Lithuania (Group F)

26: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

Grand National 2016, Aintree
Aintree hosts the Grand National on 8 April

April

1-2: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

2: Rowing - Boat Races, London

2: Football - Checkatrade Trophy final, Wembley

6-9: Golf - Masters, Augusta, USA

7: Cricket - County Championship season starts

7-9: Tennis - Davis Cup quarter-finals

8: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree

8: World Cup of Gymnastics, London

9: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

11-12: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

12-16: Cycling - Track World Championships, Hong Kong

13: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, first legs

15 Apr-1 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield

16: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix

18-19: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

18-23: Swimming - British Championships, Sheffield

20: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, second legs

22-23: Football - FA Cup and Scottish Cup semi-finals

22-23: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals

23: Athletics - London Marathon

23-29: Ice hockey - Great Britain hosting World Championship Division 1B, Belfast

28-30: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire

29: Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, heavyweight world title fight, Wembley Stadium

30: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

Premier League champions Leicester City
The Premier League and Scottish Premiership seasons come to a climax on 21 May

May

2-3: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs

3-7: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials

4: Football - Europa League semi-finals, first legs

5 & 7: Cricket - England v Ireland, ODIs

5-28: Cycling - Giro d'Italia

6: Horse racing - 2,000 Guineas, Newmarket

9-10: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs

11: Football - Europa League semi-finals, second legs

12: Rugby union - European Rugby Challenge Cup final, Edinburgh

13: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley

13: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup final, Edinburgh

14: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

18: Football - Europa League final, Stockholm

20: Football - League One Play-off Final, Wembley

20-21: Rugby League - Magic Weekend, Newcastle

20-21: Rugby union - World Sevens Series, Twickenham

21: Football - Premier League and Scottish Premiership seasons end

24, 27 & 29: Cricket - England v South Africa, ODIs

26 May-3 Jun: Sailing - America's Cup qualifiers, Bermuda

27: Football - FA Cup final and Scottish Cup final

27: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham

27: Rugby union - Pro12 Grand Final, Dublin

28: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix

28: Football - League Two Play-Off Final, Wembley

28: Rugby Union - England XV v Barbarians, Twickenham (Old Mutual Wealth cup)

29: Football - Championship Play-off Final, Wembley

29 May-11 Jun: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros

29 May-5 Jun: Table tennis - World Championships, Dusseldorf, Germany

England captain Heather Knight
England's women will be looking for World Cup glory on home turf in 2017

June

1: Football - Women's Champions League final, Cardiff

1-18: Cricket - Champions Trophy, England (Cardiff, Edgbaston and The Oval) - full fixtures

3: Horse racing - Epsom Derby

3: Football - Champions League final, Cardiff

4-8 & 10-12: Sailing - America's Cup play-offs, Bermuda

10: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Scotland v England (Group F), Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland (Group C)

10: Rugby union - Argentina v England, first Test, San Juan

10-11: Triathlon - World Series, Leeds

11: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

11: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Serbia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Austria (Group D)

13: Football - International friendly: France v England

15-18: Golf - US Open, Erin Hills, Wisconsin

16-30: Football - European Under-21 Championship, Poland

17: Rugby union - Argentina v England, second Test, Santa Fe; Japan v Ireland, first Test, venue TBC

17 Jun-2 Jul: Football - Confederations Cup, Russia

17, 18, 24 & 25: Sailing - America's Cup, Bermuda (if necessary, racing will continue on 26-27 June)

19-25: Tennis - Aegon Championships, Queen's Club

20-24: Horse racing - Royal Ascot

21, 23 & 25: Cricket - England v South Africa, Twenty20 internationals

22-30: Taekwondo - World Championships, Muju, Japan

24: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, first Test, Auckland; Japan v Ireland, second Test, venue TBC

25: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

26 Jun-23 Jul: Cricket - Women's World Cup, England

26 Jun-1 Jul: Tennis - Aegon International, Eastbourne

26-29: Cricket - full round of day/night matches in the County Championship

30 Jun-2 Jul: Athletics - British team trials, Birmingham

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray
Can Andy Murray defend his Wimbledon title? The championships begin on 3 July

July

1: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, second Test, Wellington

1: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's

1-23: Cycling - Tour de France

3-16: Tennis - Wimbledon

6-10: Cricket - England v South Africa, first Test, Lord's

8: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, third Test, Auckland

9: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

9: Athletics - London Anniversary Games, London Stadium

14-18: Cricket - England v South Africa, second Test, Trent Bridge

14-23: Disability sport - World ParaAthletics Championships, London

14-30: Swimming and diving - World Aquatics Championships, Budapest

16: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

16 Jul-6 Aug: Football - Women's Euro 2017, Netherlands

20-23: Golf - The Open, Royal Birkdale

27-31: Cricket - England v South Africa, third Test, The Oval

30: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

World and Olympic 10,000m and 5,000m champion Mo Farah
Mo Farah is among the athletes due to compete at the IAAF World Championships in London in August

August

3-6: Golf - Women's British Open, Kingsbarns, Scotland

4-8: Cricket - England v South Africa, fourth Test, Old Trafford

4-13: Athletics - World Championships, London

9-26: Rugby union - Women's World Cup, Ireland

10-13: Golf - US PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

17-21: Cricket - England v West Indies, first Test, Edgbaston (first day-night Test in England)

18-20: Golf - Solheim Cup, Des Moines, USA

19 Aug-10 Sep: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana, Spain

19-27: Hockey - men's and women's EuroHockey Championships, Netherlands

20: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League

21-27: Badminton - World Championships, Glasgow

22-27: Equestrian - European Dressage and Show Jumping Championships, Goteborg, Sweden

25-29: Cricket - England v West Indies, second Test, Headingley

26: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

27: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

27: Motorcycling - British Moto Grand Prix, Silverstone

28 Aug-3 Sep: Judo - World Championships, Budapest

28 Aug-10 Sep: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadow, New York

31 Aug-3 Sep: Equestrian - Burghley Horse Trials

31 Aug-17 Sep: Basketball - EuroBasket, hosted by Finland, Israel, Romania & Turkey

Tour of Britain
The Tour of Britain is among September's sporting highlights

September

1: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Malta v England, Lithuania v Scotland (Group F), San Marino v Northern Ireland (Group C)

2: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Wales v Austria, Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Group D)

2: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston

3: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

3-10: Cycling - Tour of Britain

4: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: England v Slovakia, Scotland v Malta (Group F), Northern Ireland v Czech Republic (Group C)

5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Moldova v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Serbia (Group D)

10: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle

7-11: Cricket - England v West Indies, third Test, Lord's

15-17: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals and play-offs

16: Cricket - England v West Indies, Twenty20 international

16: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster

17: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix

17-24: Cycling - Road World Championships, Norway

19, 21, 24, 27, 29: Cricket - England v West Indies, ODIs

23-30: Multi-sports - Invictus Games, Toronto

24: American Football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium

24 Sep- 1 Oct: Rowing - World Championships - Sarasota, Florida

27 Sep- 9 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Montreal

Rugby League World Cup
England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will send teams to the Rugby League World Cup at the end of October

October

1: Formula 1 - Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang

1: American Football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium

5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Germany (Group C); England v Slovenia, Scotland v Slovakia (Group F)

6: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Moldova (Group D)

7: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

8: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Norway v Northern Ireland (Group C); Lithuania v England, Slovenia v Scotland (Group F)

8: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

9: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Group D)

14: Triathlon - World Ironman Championship, Hawaii

21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot (including Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)

22: American Football - NFL in London, Twickenham

22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

23-29: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore

27 Oct-2 Dec: Rugby league - World Cup, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea

27-30: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB

29: American Football - NFL in London, Twickenham

29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The sun sets on another Formula 1 world championship with the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 26 November

November

11: Rugby Union - England v Argentina, Twickenham

12: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

12-19: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London

16 Nov-2 Dec: Rugby league - Women's World Cup, Australia

18: Rugby Union - England v Australia, Twickenham

23-27: Cricket - Australia v England, first Ashes Test, Brisbane

24-26: Tennis - Davis Cup final

25: Rugby Union - England v Samoa, Twickenham

26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (final race of the season)

December

2-6: Cricket - Australia v England, second Ashes Test, Adelaide (d/n)

9-17: Squash - World Championships, Manchester

14-18: Cricket - Australia v England, third Ashes Test, Perth

26-30: Cricket - Australia v England, fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

January 2018

4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney

