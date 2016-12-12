Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year

From the section

England will begin their Six Nations title defence on 4 February against France

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.

* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change

January

2: Darts - PDC World Championship final, Alexandra Palace

6-9: Football - FA Cup third round

7-15: Darts - BDO World Professional Championships, Lakeside

12-29: Bowls - World Indoor Championships, Hopton-on-Sea

14 Jan-5 Feb: Football - Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon

14: Boxing - James DeGale v Badou Jack, IBF and WBC super-middleweight world title fight, New York

15-22: Snooker - Masters, Alexandra Palace

15, 19 & 22: Cricket - India v England, ODIs

15: Basketball - BBL Cup finals, Birmingham

16-29: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne

21-22: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round

26, 29 & 1 Feb: Cricket - India v England, Twenty20 internationals

27-30: Football - FA Cup fourth round

28: Netball - South Africa v England, Quad Series, Durban

28: Boxing - Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz, WBA featherweight world title fight, Las Vegas, USA

This year's Super Bowl takes place on 5 February in Houston, Texas

February

2: Netball - England v New Zealand, Quad Series, Liverpool

3-5: Tennis - Davis Cup first round: Canada v Great Britain, Ottawa

4: Rugby union - Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, England v France

5: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Wales

5: Netball - England v Australia, Quad Series, London

5: American football - Super Bowl, Houston, USA

6-19: Winter sports - World Alpine Championships, St Moritz, Switzerland

7-12: Tennis - Fed Cup, GB in Euro/Africa Zone Group 1, Tallinn, Estonia

9: Rugby League - Super League season starts

11-12: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round

11-12: Athletics - British Indoor Team Trials, Sheffield

11: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, Wales v England

12: Rugby union - Six Nations: France v Scotland

13-26: Bobsleigh and Skeleton - World Championships, Koenigssee, Germany.

14-15 & 21-22: Football - Champions League last 16, first legs

16: Football - Europa League last 32, first legs

18: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Birmingham

18-19: Football - FA Cup fifth round

18-19: Rugby League - World Club Series

23: Football - Europa League last 32, second legs

25: Rugby union - Six Nations: Scotland v Wales, Ireland v France

26: Rugby union - Six Nations: England v Italy

26: Football - EFL Cup final, Wembley

The 2017 Formula 1 season gets under way on 26 March at Melbourne's iconic Albert Park circuit

March

3-5: Athletics - European Indoor Championships, Belgrade, Serbia

3, 5 & 9: Cricket - West Indies v England ODIs

4: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals

4: Boxing - David Haye v Tony Bellew, heavyweight fight, London

5: Ice hockey - Challenge Cup final, Cardiff

7-8 & 14-15: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs

7-19: Snowboarding - World Championships, Sierra Nevada, Spain

9: Football - Europa League last 16, first legs

10: Rugby union - Six Nations: Wales v Ireland

11: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v France, England v Scotland

11-12: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals

14-17: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival

16: Football - Europa League last 16, second legs

18: Rugby union - Six Nations (final day): Scotland v Italy, France v Wales, Ireland v England

19: Basketball - BBL Trophy finals, Glasgow

22: Football - Germany v England, international friendly

24: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Wales (Group D)

26: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Norway (Group C); Scotland v Slovenia, England v Lithuania (Group F)

26: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

Aintree hosts the Grand National on 8 April

April

1-2: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

2: Rowing - Boat Races, London

2: Football - Checkatrade Trophy final, Wembley

6-9: Golf - Masters, Augusta, USA

7: Cricket - County Championship season starts

7-9: Tennis - Davis Cup quarter-finals

8: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree

8: World Cup of Gymnastics, London

9: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

11-12: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

12-16: Cycling - Track World Championships, Hong Kong

13: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, first legs

15 Apr-1 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield

16: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix

18-19: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

18-23: Swimming - British Championships, Sheffield

20: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, second legs

22-23: Football - FA Cup and Scottish Cup semi-finals

22-23: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals

23: Athletics - London Marathon

23-29: Ice hockey - Great Britain hosting World Championship Division 1B, Belfast

28-30: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire

29: Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, heavyweight world title fight, Wembley Stadium

30: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership seasons come to a climax on 21 May

May

2-3: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs

3-7: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials

4: Football - Europa League semi-finals, first legs

5 & 7: Cricket - England v Ireland, ODIs

5-28: Cycling - Giro d'Italia

6: Horse racing - 2,000 Guineas, Newmarket

9-10: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs

11: Football - Europa League semi-finals, second legs

12: Rugby union - European Rugby Challenge Cup final, Edinburgh

13: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley

13: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup final, Edinburgh

14: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

18: Football - Europa League final, Stockholm

20: Football - League One Play-off Final, Wembley

20-21: Rugby League - Magic Weekend, Newcastle

20-21: Rugby union - World Sevens Series, Twickenham

21: Football - Premier League and Scottish Premiership seasons end

24, 27 & 29: Cricket - England v South Africa, ODIs

26 May-3 Jun: Sailing - America's Cup qualifiers, Bermuda

27: Football - FA Cup final and Scottish Cup final

27: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham

27: Rugby union - Pro12 Grand Final, Dublin

28: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix

28: Football - League Two Play-Off Final, Wembley

28: Rugby Union - England XV v Barbarians, Twickenham (Old Mutual Wealth cup)

29: Football - Championship Play-off Final, Wembley

29 May-11 Jun: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros

29 May-5 Jun: Table tennis - World Championships, Dusseldorf, Germany

England's women will be looking for World Cup glory on home turf in 2017

June

1: Football - Women's Champions League final, Cardiff

1-18: Cricket - Champions Trophy, England (Cardiff, Edgbaston and The Oval) - full fixtures

3: Horse racing - Epsom Derby

3: Football - Champions League final, Cardiff

4-8 & 10-12: Sailing - America's Cup play-offs, Bermuda

10: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Scotland v England (Group F), Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland (Group C)

10: Rugby union - Argentina v England, first Test, San Juan

10-11: Triathlon - World Series, Leeds

11: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

11: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Serbia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Austria (Group D)

13: Football - International friendly: France v England

15-18: Golf - US Open, Erin Hills, Wisconsin

16-30: Football - European Under-21 Championship, Poland

17: Rugby union - Argentina v England, second Test, Santa Fe; Japan v Ireland, first Test, venue TBC

17 Jun-2 Jul: Football - Confederations Cup, Russia

17, 18, 24 & 25: Sailing - America's Cup, Bermuda (if necessary, racing will continue on 26-27 June)

19-25: Tennis - Aegon Championships, Queen's Club

20-24: Horse racing - Royal Ascot

21, 23 & 25: Cricket - England v South Africa, Twenty20 internationals

22-30: Taekwondo - World Championships, Muju, Japan

24: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, first Test, Auckland; Japan v Ireland, second Test, venue TBC

25: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

26 Jun-23 Jul: Cricket - Women's World Cup, England

26 Jun-1 Jul: Tennis - Aegon International, Eastbourne

26-29: Cricket - full round of day/night matches in the County Championship

30 Jun-2 Jul: Athletics - British team trials, Birmingham

Can Andy Murray defend his Wimbledon title? The championships begin on 3 July

July

1: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, second Test, Wellington

1: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's

1-23: Cycling - Tour de France

3-16: Tennis - Wimbledon

6-10: Cricket - England v South Africa, first Test, Lord's

8: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, third Test, Auckland

9: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

9: Athletics - London Anniversary Games, London Stadium

14-18: Cricket - England v South Africa, second Test, Trent Bridge

14-23: Disability sport - World ParaAthletics Championships, London

14-30: Swimming and diving - World Aquatics Championships, Budapest

16: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

16 Jul-6 Aug: Football - Women's Euro 2017, Netherlands

20-23: Golf - The Open, Royal Birkdale

27-31: Cricket - England v South Africa, third Test, The Oval

30: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

Mo Farah is among the athletes due to compete at the IAAF World Championships in London in August

August

3-6: Golf - Women's British Open, Kingsbarns, Scotland

4-8: Cricket - England v South Africa, fourth Test, Old Trafford

4-13: Athletics - World Championships, London

9-26: Rugby union - Women's World Cup, Ireland

10-13: Golf - US PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

17-21: Cricket - England v West Indies, first Test, Edgbaston (first day-night Test in England)

18-20: Golf - Solheim Cup, Des Moines, USA

19 Aug-10 Sep: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana, Spain

19-27: Hockey - men's and women's EuroHockey Championships, Netherlands

20: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League

21-27: Badminton - World Championships, Glasgow

22-27: Equestrian - European Dressage and Show Jumping Championships, Goteborg, Sweden

25-29: Cricket - England v West Indies, second Test, Headingley

26: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

27: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

27: Motorcycling - British Moto Grand Prix, Silverstone

28 Aug-3 Sep: Judo - World Championships, Budapest

28 Aug-10 Sep: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadow, New York

31 Aug-3 Sep: Equestrian - Burghley Horse Trials

31 Aug-17 Sep: Basketball - EuroBasket, hosted by Finland, Israel, Romania & Turkey

The Tour of Britain is among September's sporting highlights

September

1: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Malta v England, Lithuania v Scotland (Group F), San Marino v Northern Ireland (Group C)

2: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Wales v Austria, Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Group D)

2: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston

3: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

3-10: Cycling - Tour of Britain

4: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: England v Slovakia, Scotland v Malta (Group F), Northern Ireland v Czech Republic (Group C)

5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Moldova v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Serbia (Group D)

10: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle

7-11: Cricket - England v West Indies, third Test, Lord's

15-17: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals and play-offs

16: Cricket - England v West Indies, Twenty20 international

16: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster

17: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix

17-24: Cycling - Road World Championships, Norway

19, 21, 24, 27, 29: Cricket - England v West Indies, ODIs

23-30: Multi-sports - Invictus Games, Toronto

24: American Football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium

24 Sep- 1 Oct: Rowing - World Championships - Sarasota, Florida

27 Sep- 9 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Montreal

England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will send teams to the Rugby League World Cup at the end of October

October

1: Formula 1 - Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang

1: American Football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium

5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Germany (Group C); England v Slovenia, Scotland v Slovakia (Group F)

6: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Moldova (Group D)

7: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

8: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Norway v Northern Ireland (Group C); Lithuania v England, Slovenia v Scotland (Group F)

8: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

9: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Group D)

14: Triathlon - World Ironman Championship, Hawaii

21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot (including Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)

22: American Football - NFL in London, Twickenham

22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

23-29: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore

27 Oct-2 Dec: Rugby league - World Cup, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea

27-30: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB

29: American Football - NFL in London, Twickenham

29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

The sun sets on another Formula 1 world championship with the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 26 November

November

11: Rugby Union - England v Argentina, Twickenham

12: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

12-19: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London

16 Nov-2 Dec: Rugby league - Women's World Cup, Australia

18: Rugby Union - England v Australia, Twickenham

23-27: Cricket - Australia v England, first Ashes Test, Brisbane

24-26: Tennis - Davis Cup final

25: Rugby Union - England v Samoa, Twickenham

26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (final race of the season)

December

2-6: Cricket - Australia v England, second Ashes Test, Adelaide (d/n)

9-17: Squash - World Championships, Manchester

14-18: Cricket - Australia v England, third Ashes Test, Perth

26-30: Cricket - Australia v England, fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

January 2018

4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney