Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year
-
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.
* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change
January
2: Darts - PDC World Championship final, Alexandra Palace
6-9: Football - FA Cup third round
7-15: Darts - BDO World Professional Championships, Lakeside
12-29: Bowls - World Indoor Championships, Hopton-on-Sea
14 Jan-5 Feb: Football - Africa Cup of Nations, Gabon
14: Boxing - James DeGale v Badou Jack, IBF and WBC super-middleweight world title fight, New York
15-22: Snooker - Masters, Alexandra Palace
15, 19 & 22: Cricket - India v England, ODIs
15: Basketball - BBL Cup finals, Birmingham
16-29: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne
21-22: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round
26, 29 & 1 Feb: Cricket - India v England, Twenty20 internationals
27-30: Football - FA Cup fourth round
28: Netball - South Africa v England, Quad Series, Durban
28: Boxing - Carl Frampton v Leo Santa Cruz, WBA featherweight world title fight, Las Vegas, USA
February
2: Netball - England v New Zealand, Quad Series, Liverpool
3-5: Tennis - Davis Cup first round: Canada v Great Britain, Ottawa
4: Rugby union - Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland, England v France
5: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Wales
5: Netball - England v Australia, Quad Series, London
5: American football - Super Bowl, Houston, USA
6-19: Winter sports - World Alpine Championships, St Moritz, Switzerland
7-12: Tennis - Fed Cup, GB in Euro/Africa Zone Group 1, Tallinn, Estonia
9: Rugby League - Super League season starts
11-12: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round
11-12: Athletics - British Indoor Team Trials, Sheffield
11: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, Wales v England
12: Rugby union - Six Nations: France v Scotland
13-26: Bobsleigh and Skeleton - World Championships, Koenigssee, Germany.
14-15 & 21-22: Football - Champions League last 16, first legs
16: Football - Europa League last 32, first legs
18: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix, Birmingham
18-19: Football - FA Cup fifth round
18-19: Rugby League - World Club Series
23: Football - Europa League last 32, second legs
25: Rugby union - Six Nations: Scotland v Wales, Ireland v France
26: Rugby union - Six Nations: England v Italy
26: Football - EFL Cup final, Wembley
March
3-5: Athletics - European Indoor Championships, Belgrade, Serbia
3, 5 & 9: Cricket - West Indies v England ODIs
4: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals
4: Boxing - David Haye v Tony Bellew, heavyweight fight, London
5: Ice hockey - Challenge Cup final, Cardiff
7-8 & 14-15: Football - Champions League last 16, second legs
7-19: Snowboarding - World Championships, Sierra Nevada, Spain
9: Football - Europa League last 16, first legs
10: Rugby union - Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
11: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v France, England v Scotland
11-12: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals
14-17: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival
16: Football - Europa League last 16, second legs
18: Rugby union - Six Nations (final day): Scotland v Italy, France v Wales, Ireland v England
19: Basketball - BBL Trophy finals, Glasgow
22: Football - Germany v England, international friendly
24: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Wales (Group D)
26: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Norway (Group C); Scotland v Slovenia, England v Lithuania (Group F)
26: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
April
1-2: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals
2: Rowing - Boat Races, London
2: Football - Checkatrade Trophy final, Wembley
6-9: Golf - Masters, Augusta, USA
7: Cricket - County Championship season starts
7-9: Tennis - Davis Cup quarter-finals
8: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree
8: World Cup of Gymnastics, London
9: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
11-12: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
12-16: Cycling - Track World Championships, Hong Kong
13: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, first legs
15 Apr-1 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield
16: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix
18-19: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
18-23: Swimming - British Championships, Sheffield
20: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, second legs
22-23: Football - FA Cup and Scottish Cup semi-finals
22-23: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals
23: Athletics - London Marathon
23-29: Ice hockey - Great Britain hosting World Championship Division 1B, Belfast
28-30: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire
29: Boxing - Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, heavyweight world title fight, Wembley Stadium
30: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
May
2-3: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs
3-7: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials
4: Football - Europa League semi-finals, first legs
5 & 7: Cricket - England v Ireland, ODIs
5-28: Cycling - Giro d'Italia
6: Horse racing - 2,000 Guineas, Newmarket
9-10: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs
11: Football - Europa League semi-finals, second legs
12: Rugby union - European Rugby Challenge Cup final, Edinburgh
13: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley
13: Rugby union - European Rugby Champions Cup final, Edinburgh
14: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
18: Football - Europa League final, Stockholm
20: Football - League One Play-off Final, Wembley
20-21: Rugby League - Magic Weekend, Newcastle
20-21: Rugby union - World Sevens Series, Twickenham
21: Football - Premier League and Scottish Premiership seasons end
24, 27 & 29: Cricket - England v South Africa, ODIs
26 May-3 Jun: Sailing - America's Cup qualifiers, Bermuda
27: Football - FA Cup final and Scottish Cup final
27: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham
27: Rugby union - Pro12 Grand Final, Dublin
28: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix
28: Football - League Two Play-Off Final, Wembley
28: Rugby Union - England XV v Barbarians, Twickenham (Old Mutual Wealth cup)
29: Football - Championship Play-off Final, Wembley
29 May-11 Jun: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros
29 May-5 Jun: Table tennis - World Championships, Dusseldorf, Germany
June
1: Football - Women's Champions League final, Cardiff
1-18: Cricket - Champions Trophy, England (Cardiff, Edgbaston and The Oval) - full fixtures
3: Horse racing - Epsom Derby
3: Football - Champions League final, Cardiff
4-8 & 10-12: Sailing - America's Cup play-offs, Bermuda
10: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Scotland v England (Group F), Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland (Group C)
10: Rugby union - Argentina v England, first Test, San Juan
10-11: Triathlon - World Series, Leeds
11: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
11: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Serbia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Austria (Group D)
13: Football - International friendly: France v England
15-18: Golf - US Open, Erin Hills, Wisconsin
16-30: Football - European Under-21 Championship, Poland
17: Rugby union - Argentina v England, second Test, Santa Fe; Japan v Ireland, first Test, venue TBC
17 Jun-2 Jul: Football - Confederations Cup, Russia
17, 18, 24 & 25: Sailing - America's Cup, Bermuda (if necessary, racing will continue on 26-27 June)
19-25: Tennis - Aegon Championships, Queen's Club
20-24: Horse racing - Royal Ascot
21, 23 & 25: Cricket - England v South Africa, Twenty20 internationals
22-30: Taekwondo - World Championships, Muju, Japan
24: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, first Test, Auckland; Japan v Ireland, second Test, venue TBC
25: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
26 Jun-23 Jul: Cricket - Women's World Cup, England
26 Jun-1 Jul: Tennis - Aegon International, Eastbourne
26-29: Cricket - full round of day/night matches in the County Championship
30 Jun-2 Jul: Athletics - British team trials, Birmingham
July
1: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, second Test, Wellington
1: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's
1-23: Cycling - Tour de France
3-16: Tennis - Wimbledon
6-10: Cricket - England v South Africa, first Test, Lord's
8: Rugby union - New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, third Test, Auckland
9: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
9: Athletics - London Anniversary Games, London Stadium
14-18: Cricket - England v South Africa, second Test, Trent Bridge
14-23: Disability sport - World ParaAthletics Championships, London
14-30: Swimming and diving - World Aquatics Championships, Budapest
16: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
16 Jul-6 Aug: Football - Women's Euro 2017, Netherlands
20-23: Golf - The Open, Royal Birkdale
27-31: Cricket - England v South Africa, third Test, The Oval
30: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
August
3-6: Golf - Women's British Open, Kingsbarns, Scotland
4-8: Cricket - England v South Africa, fourth Test, Old Trafford
4-13: Athletics - World Championships, London
9-26: Rugby union - Women's World Cup, Ireland
10-13: Golf - US PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
17-21: Cricket - England v West Indies, first Test, Edgbaston (first day-night Test in England)
18-20: Golf - Solheim Cup, Des Moines, USA
19 Aug-10 Sep: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana, Spain
19-27: Hockey - men's and women's EuroHockey Championships, Netherlands
20: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League
21-27: Badminton - World Championships, Glasgow
22-27: Equestrian - European Dressage and Show Jumping Championships, Goteborg, Sweden
25-29: Cricket - England v West Indies, second Test, Headingley
26: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley
27: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
27: Motorcycling - British Moto Grand Prix, Silverstone
28 Aug-3 Sep: Judo - World Championships, Budapest
28 Aug-10 Sep: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadow, New York
31 Aug-3 Sep: Equestrian - Burghley Horse Trials
31 Aug-17 Sep: Basketball - EuroBasket, hosted by Finland, Israel, Romania & Turkey
September
1: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Malta v England, Lithuania v Scotland (Group F), San Marino v Northern Ireland (Group C)
2: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Wales v Austria, Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Group D)
2: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston
3: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
3-10: Cycling - Tour of Britain
4: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: England v Slovakia, Scotland v Malta (Group F), Northern Ireland v Czech Republic (Group C)
5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Moldova v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Serbia (Group D)
10: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle
7-11: Cricket - England v West Indies, third Test, Lord's
15-17: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals and play-offs
16: Cricket - England v West Indies, Twenty20 international
16: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster
17: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix
17-24: Cycling - Road World Championships, Norway
19, 21, 24, 27, 29: Cricket - England v West Indies, ODIs
23-30: Multi-sports - Invictus Games, Toronto
24: American Football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium
24 Sep- 1 Oct: Rowing - World Championships - Sarasota, Florida
27 Sep- 9 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Montreal
October
1: Formula 1 - Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang
1: American Football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium
5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Germany (Group C); England v Slovenia, Scotland v Slovakia (Group F)
6: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Moldova (Group D)
7: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
8: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Norway v Northern Ireland (Group C); Lithuania v England, Slovenia v Scotland (Group F)
8: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
9: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Group D)
14: Triathlon - World Ironman Championship, Hawaii
21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot (including Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)
22: American Football - NFL in London, Twickenham
22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
23-29: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore
27 Oct-2 Dec: Rugby league - World Cup, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea
27-30: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB
29: American Football - NFL in London, Twickenham
29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
11: Rugby Union - England v Argentina, Twickenham
12: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
12-19: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London
16 Nov-2 Dec: Rugby league - Women's World Cup, Australia
18: Rugby Union - England v Australia, Twickenham
23-27: Cricket - Australia v England, first Ashes Test, Brisbane
24-26: Tennis - Davis Cup final
25: Rugby Union - England v Samoa, Twickenham
26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (final race of the season)
December
2-6: Cricket - Australia v England, second Ashes Test, Adelaide (d/n)
9-17: Squash - World Championships, Manchester
14-18: Cricket - Australia v England, third Ashes Test, Perth
26-30: Cricket - Australia v England, fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne
26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton
January 2018
4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney