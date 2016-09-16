Transfers - September to December 2016

Mathieu Flamini has joined Crystal Palace until the end of the season after leaving Arsenal

The summer transfer window has closed in England and Scotland, but clubs can sign free agents, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.

Signings confirmed in May,June,July and August can be found on the relevant pages, while you can see who each club has released on our dedicated page.

For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.

22 December

Jermaine Grandison [Unattached - Colchester]

20 December

Zavon Hines [Unattached - Southend]

Lukas Jutkiewicz [Burnley - Birmingham] £1m*

*Deal to go through on 3 January

12 December

Andy Boyle [Dundalk - Preston] Free*

Daryl Horgan [Dundalk - Preston] Free*

*Deals will go through on 1 January.

6 December

Rhys Sharpe [Unattached - Swindon]

1 December

Alexander McQueen [Unattached - Carlisle]

Kevin Wright [Unattached - Carlisle]

25 November

Abdoulaye Meite [Unattached - Newport]

17 November

Tom Barkhuizen [Morecambe - Preston] Compensation*

*Deals will go through on 1 January.

9 November

Jack Jebb [Unattached - Newport]

Josh O'Hanlon [Unattached - Newport]

7 November

Godswill Ekpolo [Unattached - Fleetwood]

28 October

Michael Collins [Unattached - Leyton Orient]

Jamal Lowe [Hampton & Richmond - Portsmouth] Undisclosed*

*Deal will go through in January.

24 October

Peter Odemwingie [Unattached - Rotherham]

21 October

Ryan Taylor [Unattached - Port Vale]

14 October

Derek Asamoah [Unattached - Carlisle]

Ishmael Miller [Unattached - Bury]

12 October

Kieran Richardson [Unattached - Cardiff]

11 October

Sol Bamba [Unattached - Cardiff]

Marouane Chamakh [Unattached - Cardiff]

10 October

Junior Hoilett [Unattached - Cardiff]

8 October

Alex Cooper [Unattached - Cheltenham]

7 October

Lloyd Doyley [Unattached - Colchester]

3 October

Chris Herd [Unattached - Gillingham]

Frank Nouble [Unattached - Gillingham]

Gary Taylor-Fletcher [Unattached - Accrington]

29 September

Marc-Antoine Fortune [Unattached - Southend]

26 September

Stephane Sessegnon [Unattached - Montpellier]

23 September

Reece Brown [Unattached - Sheffield United]

22 September

Omari Patrick [Unattached - Barnsley]

21 September

Wes Brown [Unattached - Blackburn]

20 September

Jens Janse [Unattached - Leyton Orient]

18 September

Zan Benedicic [Unattached - Leyton Orient]

17 September

Oscar Gobern [Unattached - Mansfield]

16 September

Thorsten Stuckmann [Unattached - Partick Thistle]

15 September

Lee Lucas [Unattached - Motherwell]

13 September

Reuben Reid [Unattached - Exeter]

Dean Cox [Unattached - Crawley] Free*

*Cannot play for Crawley until 2 January 2017

12 September

Nathan Tyson [Unattached - Kilmarnock]

8 September

Mathieu Flamini [Unattached - Crystal Palace]

7 September

Nicklas Bendtner [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]

Mika [Boavista - Sunderland] Undisclosed

6 September

Joel Ekstrand [Unattached - Bristol City]

Urby Emanuelson [Unattached - Sheffield Wednesday]

5 September

Dexter Blackstock [Unattached - Rotherham]

2 September

Victor Anichebe [Unattached - Sunderland]

Brian Murphy [Unattached - Cardiff]

Chris Robertson [Unattached - AFC Wimbledon]

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.