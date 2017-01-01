Enjoy the best of 5 live and World Service

From the section

Commentaries

All our live sport commentaries available online via 5 live, 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio.

Football

Cricket

Rugby Union

Rugby League

Other sport commentaries

In Short

In Short

The best snippets of 5 live's sport coverage, insight and analysis.

Podcasts

General

5 live Sport Specials

Showcasing 5 live Sport's one-off specials, featuring in-depth interviews and coverage with the biggest names from the world of sport.

Sportshour

Shining a light on the world's sport stories and issues. Sportshour draws on the expertise of our sport correspondents around the world.

Sportsweek

Garry Richardson looks at the main sports stories of the week. Featuring live interviews and discussion with the biggest names in sport.

Fighting Talk

A hilarious look at the volatile world of sport where guests compete for points with their sporting punditry. Informed comments are rewarded but witless outbursts are penalised.

Football

5 live Football Daily

The latest football news from BBC Radio 5 live with results, analysis, debate and exclusive interviews.

World Football

Football's biggest international stories across every continent.

606

Catch-up on the post-match debate.

World Football Phone-in

Expert answers to your questions in World Football: The Phone-in from BBC Radio 5 live's Up All Night programme.

Cricket

TMS

Coverage of England's cricket matches. Insight and analysis from Jonathan Agnew and Geoffrey Boycott, plus interviews with the top players.

Stumped

Cricketing stories from around the globe.

Other sport

Chequered Flag

Formula 1 interviews, reaction and reports. 5 live presents a round-up of the race weekend.

Rugby League

The latest rugby news, analysis and interviews from the world of rugby league. With contributions from Dave Woods, George Riley, Stuart Pyke, coaches and players.