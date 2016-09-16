Sport on the BBC: The best of this week's action

Find out the details of the major sports coverage on offer across BBC television, radio and online this week.

Thursday, 22 December

BBC Radio 5 live reviews the key rugby union moments of 2016 on Matt Dawson's Rugby Show as well as looking back on how Andy Murray achieved world number one status in tennis.

19:30-20:30, Rugby union - Matt Dawson's Rugby Show, 2016 review, BBC Radio 5 live

20:30-21:30, Get Inspired - Darren Campbell meets Troy Deeney, BBC Radio 5 live

21:30-22:00, Tennis - Number 1: The Andy Murray Story (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

Friday, 23 December

The Premiership returns in rugby union as Northampton Saints face Sale Sharks on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, while BBC Radio 5 live has a special documentary about the story of Wales at Euro 2016 featuring moments on the pitch and stories from the fans.

13:00-14:00, The Friday Sports Panel, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-21:00, The Friday Football Social, BBC Radio 5 live

19:30-21:30, Rugby union - Ulster v Connacht, Pro12, BBC Two NI, Connected TV and online

19:03-21:45, Rugby union - Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks, Premiership, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:45-21:45, Football - Motherwell v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, BBC Radio Scotland

21:00-22:00, Football - Our Summer: The Story of Wales at Euro 2016, BBC Radio 5 live

23:55-00:25, American football - The NFL Show, BBC One

Saturday, 24 December (Christmas Eve)

The festive sporting calendar continues in the Premiership as Wasps host Bath on BBC Radio 5 live and Newcastle Falcons travel to Saracens on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus BBC Radio 5 live reviews another incredible Formula 1 season and takes a look back at some of biggest sporting moments of 2016 with Hear The Year.

05:00-06:00, Football - The Friday Football Social (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

07:40-08:10, American football - The NFL Show (repeat), BBC Two

09:00-11:00, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live

11:00-12:00, Fighting Talk, BBC Radio 5 live

12:00-13:00, Formula 1 - Review of 2016 (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

12:30-14:30, Football - Hamilton Academical v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, BBC Radio Scotland

13:25-15:30, Rugby union - Saracens v Newcastle Falcons, Premiership, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

14:00-16:00, Rugby union - Wasps v Bath, Premiership, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 13:00)

16:00-17:00, Rugby union - Matt Dawson's Rugby Show - Review of 2016 (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

17:00-19:00, 606 - Best of 2016, BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-20:00, Wake Up to Money - Sports edition, BBC Radio 5 live

21:00-22:00, Hear The Year - The biggest sporting moments of 2016, BBC Radio 5 live

Sunday, 25 December (Christmas Day)

BBC Radio 5 live brings you some of its best 2016 documentaries, including a look at the 1966 World Cup final from the fans' point of view, and a review of Muhammad Ali's career-defining fight - the Rumble in the Jungle with George Foreman.

12:30-13:00, Tennis - Number 1: The Andy Murray Story (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live (repeated at 00:30)

13:00-15:00, The Danny Baker Show, Best of the guests 2016, BBC Radio 5 live

15:30-16:30, Football - '66: We Were There (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

19:00-20:00, Boxing - Reliving the Rumble: Muhammad Ali v George Foreman (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

Monday, 26 December (Boxing Day)

It's a busy Boxing Day of sport with live football from the Premier League and Championship across BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra including Watford v Crystal Palace and Hull v Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Red Button features replays of England v Wales and Wales v Belgium from Euro 2016.

05:30-07:00, Get Inspired - Darren Campbell meets Sam Quek, BBC Radio 5 live

10:00-12:00, Olympics - Rio 2016 Remembered, BBC Radio 5 live

12:30-14:30, Football - Watford v Crystal Palace, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 12:00)

13:30-14:30, American football - The NFL Show, BBC Red Button

13:50-16:00, Rugby union - Scrum V: Cardiff Blues v Newport Dragons, BBC Two Wales, Connected TV and online

14:30-17:30, Football - Final Score, BBC Red Button and online

14:55-17:00, Football - Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic, Championship, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

15:00-17:15, Football - Premier League commentary (fixture TBC), BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:30)

16:00-18:00, Rugby union - Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, Pro12, BBC Two Scotland and BBC Radio Scotland

16:00-16:45, Wales on top of the World (a review of Welsh sporting success this year), BBC Two Wales

16:30-17:20, Football - Final Score, BBC Two (not in Scotland; 16:30-17:00, BBC Two NI; 16:45-17:20, BBC Two Wales)

17:00-17:20, Football - Final Score from NI, BBC Two NI

17:15-19:10, Football - Hull City v Manchester City, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live

17:30-20:00, Football - England v Wales, Euro 2016 replay, BBC Red Button

18:00-19:00, Football - Sportscene highlights, BBC Two Scotland

19:10-20:30, Football - 606 phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

19:40-21:45, Football - Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

20:00-22:30, Football - Wales v Belgium, Euro 2016 replay, BBC Red Button

20:30-21:30, Football - Our Summer: The Story of Wales at Euro 2016 (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

21:30-22:30, Hillsborough - Trevor and Jenni's Journey, BBC Radio 5 live

22:55-00:25, Football - Match of the Day, BBC One

00:20-01:30, Football - Euro 2016 highlights, BBC Red Button

Tuesday, 27 December

Another day of live sport sees Liverpool welcome Stoke to Anfield in the Premier League; Brighton take on QPR and Derby County host Birmingham City in the Championship; while in rugby union, Gloucester travel to Harlequins in the Aviva Premiership.

05:00-06:00, Wake Up to Money: Sports Edition, BBC Radio 5 live

07:35-09:10, Football - Match of the Day (repeat), BBC One

09:05-11:00, Football - Euro 2016 highlights, BBC Red Button (looped programme)

11:00-13:10 Football - FA Cup final 2016 highlights, BBC Red Button (looped programme)

12:25-14:30, Football - Brighton v QPR, Championship, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:10-15:50, Rugby union - Six Nations 2016: France v England replay, BBC Red Button (looped programme)

15:00-17:15, Football - Derby County v Birmingham City, Championship, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 14:00)

15:00-17:00, Football - Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical, Scottish Premiership, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)

15:50-19:00, Rugby union - Six Nations 2016 highlights, BBC Red Button (looped programme)

15:55-18:00, Rugby union - Harlequins v Gloucester, Premiership, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:15-19:10, Football - Liverpool v Stoke, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live

19:10-20:30, Football - 606 phone-in, BBC Radio 5 live

19:45-21:45, Football - Hearts v Kilmarnock, Scottish Premiership, BBC Radio Scotland (MW)

20:30-22:30, Football - 606, Best of 2016 (repeat), BBC Radio 5 live

23:30-00:20, American football - NFL This Week, BBC Two

Wednesday, 28 December

Midweek Premier League football takes centre stage on BBC Radio 5 live, which has build-up, action and reaction to Southampton v Tottenham.

19:45-22:00, Football - Southampton v Tottenham, Premier League, BBC Radio 5 live (build-up from 19:00)

22:00-22:30, Football - 5 live Football Social, BBC Radio 5 live

