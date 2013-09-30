Monday's gossip column: Football transfers and rumours

For a list of confirmed transfers, check out our transfers page.

West Brom are to make on-loan Marseille midfielder Morgan Amalfitano, 28, a permanent signing after he scored in the 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Newcastle United will need to pay £7m if they want to sign PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet, 22, in January.

QPR boss Harry Redknapp is close to signing former Hearts defender Marius Zaliukas, with the 29-year-old Lithuanian training with the Loftus Road club.

Manchester United manager David Moyes ignored pleas from predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson to retain his backroom staff at Old Trafford.

England Under-21 international Saido Berahino was born in Burundi before moving to England aged 10

Moyes has called on his United players to respond after their worst start to a season in 24 years.

The United boss is concerned about each area of his team's play following their early-season struggles.

West Brom's 20-year-old striker Saido Berahino, who scored the winning goal at Old Trafford on Saturday, earns £850 a week.

Former England boss Steve McClaren and ex-Stoke manager Tony Pulis are on the list to replace Paolo Di Canio at Sunderland as owner Ellis Short considers his options.

Chelsea striker Fernando Torres, 29, is facing a four-game ban after being sent off against Tottenham for two bookable offences, with the Football Association set to review a separate incident when the Spain international appeared to scratch Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told his players to study DVDs of last season's stunning win against Barcelona in the Champions League in a bid to inspire them ahead of Tuesday's rematch.

