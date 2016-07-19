TV and Radio Questions

If you have a question about BBC Sport across TV and Radio please read these Frequently Asked Questions

TELEVISION

How do I find out what sports are being covered?

Our must not miss sport on the BBC page gives details of sport on BBC TV over the next seven days. From that page you can also find more specific details for sports including football, cricket and rugby union - including details of all our local radio commentaries.

I missed something - how can i watch / listen to it?

To view all our TV and Red Button sports programming available on iPlayer, please visit this page.

To listen to all our radio sports programming available on iPlayer, please visit this page.

To access all our sports podcasts, please visit this page.

We also make short, edited clips of much of the best audio and video - these can be found on the relevant sport indexes.

Do I need a TV licence to watch video online?

If you use any device to watch or record television programmes as they're being shown (live) on TV, or to download or watch them via iPlayer, then you need to be covered by a TV Licence.

To buy a TV licence or obtain further information about licensing requirements visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk.

Why aren't you covering a certain sport/world championships?

We only have limited resources and have to spread those resources across a great number of sports, including many minority sports which other commercial channels do not cover.

Why don't you advertise which interactive channel will be showing the available content?

Unfortunately we are prevented from publicising which streams we are broadcasting our outputs for two reasons. Firstly, because the streams are not officially considered 'channels'. They are interactive video streams that are used to deliver interactive and enhanced content in line with the schedule.

Secondly, because of the complexities of delivering interactive services across all genres and the desire to achieve optimum efficiency from the streams, the scheduling of content can be quite unpredictable and change at short notice. They are not managed in the same way as a channel.

Can you send me a copy of a programme?

Unfortunately we are unable to make copies for viewers who were in the crowd, in shot, or for viewers who simply missed the programme. Many programmes can be watched again via the BBC iPlayer.

If you've made a significant contribution to a BBC TV or radio programme (for example, if you were a performer or a member of the production team), you can request a contributor's copy of the show if it is held in the archives.

Visit the Contributor Access Terms & Conditions for eligibility information and to apply online.

How do I contact the Question of Sport team?

Send your questions to:

A Question of Sport, Bridge House, MediaCityUK, Salford, M50 2EQ

Or contact the show via this page

How do I get in touch with an individual in BBC Sport?

We cannot provide contact information for celebrities or members of production teams. We do pass on messages, but we cannot guarantee a response.

Can you answer questions about other programmes?

Unfortunately we cannot answer questions and answers about other programmes. Please contact the programmes directly.

BBC feedback

RADIO

Where can I find details of sports commentaries on BBC Radio?

A rundown of our Radio coverage can be found here

I heard a programme on BBC radio - can I hear it again?

Many of our programmes are available in the radio section of the iPlayer.

If you have a question about Radio Five Live please go to their website.

CATCH-UP

