Get news alerts for your favourite sports

In the BBC Sport app you can now set alerts for football, cricket, tennis, golf and formula 1 news - ensuring you never miss any of the biggest stories from your favourite sports.

These five new alerts complement Top Stories, which already send out breaking sport news and reaction to more than 400,000 subscribers.

The alerts are easy to add - head to the My Alerts section of the menu and then choose the topics you are interested in.

You can also add score alerts for your football, rugby and cricket teams as well as Formula 1.

As an example, you might be a fan of Manchester City, the English football team, Lancashire cricket and Salford Rugby League, while also enjoying tennis.

In the app, you could set score alerts for Man City, England football, Salford and Lancashire, while also setting news alerts for football, cricket and tennis.

Whether it's a try for Salford, the start of a key Andy Murray match, a major football signing or the latest England cricket squad announcement, the news that matters to you would arrive on your homescreen.

Download the BBC Sport app on Android, iOS (Apple) or Kindle.

What are alerts?

Alerts are notifications which pop up on to your phone's homescreen with key information. For example, if you set alerts for a football or rugby team, you can receive an alert every time a goal or point is scored in one of their matches, as well as alerts with the line-ups, half-time and full-time score.

Similarly, cricket fans might like to add England cricket alerts - these will provide notifications every time a wicket falls (with the batsman's score and team score), as well as alerts for end of innings scores and results.

The level of detail can be set for each type of alert, for example you might not want to know every time a wicket falls, you might just want the result. Similarly you might want Formula 1 alerts for qualifying but not the race itself if you're planning to watch the highlights later.

How do I add them?

To add the alerts follow these steps.

Visit the MyAlerts section of the app from within the menu Select Euro 2016, or if you want to add other alerts pick from a sport - cricket, football, Formula 1, rugby league or rugby union - or sport news For sport news, simply tick the box! To set alerts for the Formula 1 season, simply set the sessions you want to receive updates for. For all other sports, select the teams you want to follow - there's a full list below. You can add alerts for as many teams and sessions as you want. Wait for the alerts to arrive - hopefully they're good news!

You can of course easily turn alerts off - if, for example, you do not want to know the results of a match you're planning to watch highlights of on Match of the Day.