Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
TV
Radio
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Music
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
School Report
“Fake News" - what it is and how to spot it
14 March 2018
14th March 2018
|
Family & Education
Play the BBC iReporter game
14 March 2018
14th March 2018
See reports by young people in your area
31 January 2018
31st January 2018
Family & Education
Student Reports
See All
Sports Reporters in action!
Reality Check: Do we get too much homework?
Video
Video
Why is fake news so hard to identify?
Year of Young People marked
'You don’t solve a problem with a hashtag’
Teaching Resources
See All
An interactive lesson about sorting fact from fiction
Finding news masterclass
Reporting the weather
Evidence toolkit - test your critical thinking skills
Teacher’s guide to BBC iReporter game