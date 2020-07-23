The President wants to combat what he describes as a ‘rampage of violence’ in American cities.

President Trump has said he wants to deploy federal law enforcement to a number of cities across the US to put a stop to violent crime. Law and order has become a key plank of Mr Trump's re-election bid in November. Also: US prosecutors say the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harbouring a Chinese military researcher who's wanted by the FBI, and the Israeli parliament has voted through the first stage of a draft law which would ban so-called "gay conversion" therapy.

(Photo: A federal officer points a less-lethal weapon toward a crowd of a few hundred protesters in Portland, Oregon Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)