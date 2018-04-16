Sport

Nile Wilson
Video 1:57

Nile Wilson talks gold medals and vlogging

Commonwealth triple gold medallist Nile Wilson talks to Newsround about the Commonwealth Games and how his dad has become an internet sensation.

  • 16 April 2018
Video 1:10

We talk to City fans after Premier League win

Manchester City won the Premier League yesterday after rivals Manchester United lost their match.

  • 16 April 2018
Image gallery

Why England's netball team are legends!

Did you miss England beat Australia to win netball gold? Catch up on all the action here - it's pretty epic! And the celebrations are something else!

  • 15 April 2018

Watch Newsround

Watch Newsround

Catch up on the latest bulletin

More sport stories

Video 0:26

Sports reporter makes a splash at the Commonwealth Games!

BBC Sport presenter Mike Bushell was trying to interview some swimmers live on TV.

  • 11 April 2018

Chat: Your biggest Commonwealth Games moment

It's been a crazy 12 days of sport at the Gold Coast. But what have your favourite moments been during this Commonwealth Games?

  • 15 April 2018
Video 1:36

Scotland's Scott 'fears no one' in the pool

Swimmer Duncan Scott talks to Newsround about his incredible success at this year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

  • 12 April 2018
Image gallery

Real Madrid win after crazy final 10 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time penalty put holders Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals after holding off a stunning Juventus comeback.

  • 12 April 2018

What is VAR and why's everyone talking about it?

VAR (video assistant referee) technology has been debated for a long time in football. Now, it's being talked about again after a disallowed goal for Manchester City on Tuesday night.

  • 11 April 2018
Video 1:06

Five reasons why we love this blue koala

Here are just some of the things Borobi, the Commonwealth Games Mascot, has got up to.

  • 10 April 2018