Sport
Nile Wilson talks gold medals and vlogging
Commonwealth triple gold medallist Nile Wilson talks to Newsround about the Commonwealth Games and how his dad has become an internet sensation.
- 16 April 2018
We talk to City fans after Premier League win
Manchester City won the Premier League yesterday after rivals Manchester United lost their match.
- 16 April 2018
Why England's netball team are legends!
Did you miss England beat Australia to win netball gold? Catch up on all the action here - it's pretty epic! And the celebrations are something else!
- 15 April 2018
Watch Newsround
Best sport clips
The weekend's footy in 60 seconds
- 16 April 2018
Brownlee brothers go surfing
- 12 April 2018
More sport stories
Sports reporter makes a splash at the Commonwealth Games!
BBC Sport presenter Mike Bushell was trying to interview some swimmers live on TV.
- 11 April 2018
Chat: Your biggest Commonwealth Games moment
It's been a crazy 12 days of sport at the Gold Coast. But what have your favourite moments been during this Commonwealth Games?
- 15 April 2018
Scotland's Scott 'fears no one' in the pool
Swimmer Duncan Scott talks to Newsround about his incredible success at this year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.
- 12 April 2018
Real Madrid win after crazy final 10 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time penalty put holders Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals after holding off a stunning Juventus comeback.
- 12 April 2018
What is VAR and why's everyone talking about it?
VAR (video assistant referee) technology has been debated for a long time in football. Now, it's being talked about again after a disallowed goal for Manchester City on Tuesday night.
- 11 April 2018
Five reasons why we love this blue koala
Here are just some of the things Borobi, the Commonwealth Games Mascot, has got up to.
- 10 April 2018
The yachts racing on an icy lake
- 10 April 2018