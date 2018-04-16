News
TV presenter Ant fined and banned from driving
Ant McPartlin - one half of the famous presenting pair Ant and Dec - has been fined after admitting drinking alcohol and driving.
- 16 April 2018
Syria: Send in your questions
Are there things you want to ask about what's been happening in Syria? Send in your questions.
- 15 April 2018
Was it right to fire missiles at Syria?
MPs will ask Theresa May questions in Parliament today, after the UK, the US and France fired missiles on what they say were chemical weapons labs in Syria.
- 16 April 2018
Fancy a ride in a giant robot?
- 14 April 2018
Australian kids explain Aboriginal culture
- 10 April 2018
Cara: I speak sign language because my parents are deaf
Eight-year-old Cara tells us about helping her deaf parents, and how she won an award for saving her mum.
- 9 April 2018
There's a ground-breaking space mission launching tonight
Nasa is launching a spacecraft on Monday night, which will spend the next two years observing stars in the hope of finding planets that could support life.
- 16 April 2018
Words of wisdom from modelling superstar Gigi Hadid
What life advice did Gigi Hadid have when she was interviewed by Blake Lively?
- 12 April 2018
The yachts racing on an icy lake
A yacht race on ice has taken place on a huge lake in Russia.
- 10 April 2018
Five chocolate changes we all need to know about
With one famous chocolate bar turning pink, check out these other sweet changes.
- 11 April 2018
Weird weather you've never heard of!
Think you might be the next weather expert? Check out our guide to the weirdest weather on the planet!
- 10 April 2018
Yulia Skripal leaves hospital
- 10 April 2018
Palm oil: What are the issues?
- 10 April 2018