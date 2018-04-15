Entertainment
Beyoncé's Coachella performance was massive!
From her best hits and epic costumes, to a surprise Destiny's Child reunion. Find out why fans are renaming the festival in Queen Bey's honour.
- 15 April 2018
Incredibles 2 is out in one month!
So what can we expect from the new film? And will it be as good as the first one was?
- 14 April 2018
Big winners at the Bafta Games Awards
It's one of the biggest nights in gaming - but who came out on top?
- 13 April 2018
Five things you need to know about BGT
We've got all the stuff you need to know ahead of the new series which airs this Saturday.
- 12 April 2018
Another Kardashian baby!
Khloe Kardashian becomes a mum for the first time!
- 13 April 2018
Virtual reality comes to life in new film
Ayshah went to meet the cast of Ready Player One to find out more about the new adventure movie.
- 30 March 2018
Words of wisdom from modelling superstar Gigi Hadid
What life advice did Gigi Hadid have when she was interviewed by Blake Lively?
- 12 April 2018
Pictures: New Harry Potter book covers
It's been 20 years since the first Harry Potter book was published in the US and to celebrate there are some special new covers.
- 13 April 2018
Dec will present Britain's Got Talent on his own
Ant and Dec have presented the show since it started in 2007.
- 11 April 2018
Ruti wins The Voice UK
- 8 April 2018