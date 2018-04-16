Animals
The 'Doggie Dash' with a difference
Check out this dog race where only short-legged pooches are allowed!
- 16 April 2018
Meet the Aussie animals!
Martin's been to introduce himself to some animals Down Under.
- 14 April 2018
Why do giraffes have long necks?
How did those necks get so long? Ayshah can tell you!
- 13 April 2018
Runaway tortoise found
- 11 April 2018
Brave blood donor dogs
- 11 April 2018
British butterfly numbers fall
- 11 April 2018
More animal stories
Why did the toad cross the road?
A road in Nottinghamshire has been closed, so toads can cross the roads.
- 9 April 2018
Which animal is helping the red squirrel?
There are fewer red squirrels than grey ones in the UK, but it turns out another animal might be helping to protect them!
- 9 April 2018
Look who's mongoose-ing around!
A mongoose decided to get up to some unusual behaviour when it saw a friendly hornbill!
- 6 April 2018
Every dog has their day
Photographer Alex Cearns loves taking pictures of animals, and these pictures all have a story. Each of these dogs have a disability, but nothing is holding them back.
- 6 April 2018
Meet Karamel, the hottest squirrel on two wheels
A squirrel who lost both front paws in an animal trap now has a new snazzy set of wheels.
- 4 April 2018
Even monkeys need a spa day!
Snow monkeys in northern Japan are using hot springs to calm themselves during winter months, researchers at Kyoto University have found.
- 4 April 2018
Rare dinosaur footprints found in Scotland
- 3 April 2018