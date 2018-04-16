Animals

Pug with its tongue out
Video 1:08

The 'Doggie Dash' with a difference

Check out this dog race where only short-legged pooches are allowed!

  • 16 April 2018
Video 1:25

Meet the Aussie animals!

Martin's been to introduce himself to some animals Down Under.

  • 14 April 2018
Video 1:10

Why do giraffes have long necks?

How did those necks get so long? Ayshah can tell you!

  • 13 April 2018

More animal stories

Video 0:24

Why did the toad cross the road?

A road in Nottinghamshire has been closed, so toads can cross the roads.

  • 9 April 2018
Video 1:51

Which animal is helping the red squirrel?

There are fewer red squirrels than grey ones in the UK, but it turns out another animal might be helping to protect them!

  • 9 April 2018
Video 0:51

Look who's mongoose-ing around!

A mongoose decided to get up to some unusual behaviour when it saw a friendly hornbill!

  • 6 April 2018
Image gallery

Every dog has their day

Photographer Alex Cearns loves taking pictures of animals, and these pictures all have a story. Each of these dogs have a disability, but nothing is holding them back.

  • 6 April 2018
Video 0:28

Meet Karamel, the hottest squirrel on two wheels

A squirrel who lost both front paws in an animal trap now has a new snazzy set of wheels.

  • 4 April 2018

Even monkeys need a spa day!

Snow monkeys in northern Japan are using hot springs to calm themselves during winter months, researchers at Kyoto University have found.

  • 4 April 2018