Can England win the World Cup? Send in your messages for the team

Wow - that was something pretty special that England fans won't forget!

Yes, England beat Panama 6-1 in the biggest ever World Cup win.

Harry Kane was the hero again, getting a hat-trick and other goals came from Jesse Lingard and John Stones.

