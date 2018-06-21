Media playback is unsupported on your device Should mobile phones be banned in schools?

A group of politicians want mobile phones banned in schools.

They say if mobiles aren't allowed in class it should help pupils concentrate and would help reduce cyber bullying too.

In France, there's now a new law which means children up to the age of 15 have to keep their phones out of sight while at school.

Your Comments

50% of us think that mobile phones should be banned in primary schools. 100% of us think that we should allow mobile phones in secondary school for learning purposes but pupils should be allowed to access their phone during break and lunch times.

Y5, St Marie's School, Sheffield

I think we need our phones in class - it keeps us happy and we know our phone is safe with us.

Jared, 13, Wales

I think mobile phones should be banned from school as it is too distracting for the kids.

Hope, 17, Perth and Kinross

No because you can text your carer or parent or sibling that you're ok after school if you're walking home.

Rory, 11, West Sussex

We highly disagree with this because we need them in case of emergencies on the way home from school.

Lewis, Brooke and Brandon, 12, North Tyneside

It is much better now that we do not have our phones in class. We can concentrate much more and it has certainly helped stop cyber bullying. We all think that it is a great idea.

9R, Blackpool Aspire Academy, Lancashire

I think it is not necessary for phones to be banned at school but teachers should have a box for them to hand in your phones when it is lesson time. My phone would help me in class because if I forgot my calculator I could use the one on my phone. I like having my phone with me in case I need it and it reassures me that I will be safe and nothing will happen to me.

Charlotte

They should be banned from school just in case they get bullied from people over the phone.

Daniel, Fife

They should be allowed in school so you can go on them during break and lunch.

Gemma, Fife

They can help you if you are doing maths or needing to search for something but they can be a distraction too.

William, Fife

They can help you look up things for a class but you should ask the teacher first.

David, Fife

We think mobile phones should be allowed in boarding schools so you can contact your parents.

Class 72b , Repton Prep school, Derbyshire

I think that phones should be banned from school because we are not learning anything and if we are on our phones too much, it could damage our eyesight!

Millie, 14, West Sussex

You could just as easily use the library to research things, you'd probably focus better without your notifications pinging in your pocket, and you might even speak to friends face to face more. However, phones are so useful to do research quickly, do group quizzes, record homework in a place we can't lose it or forget it and it has a calculator built in. Phones could also help us be more responsible and you have to look after them, if you lose it then you might not get another one.

Class 7HS, Muscat, Oman

