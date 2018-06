Image copyright Getty Images

The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has had a baby girl.

The baby was born on Monday and is the Queen's seventh great-grandchild.

The baby is Zara Tindall's second child, and will be a little sister for four-year-old Mia Tindall.

The name of the baby has yet to be released by her family, who say they are "delighted" with the news.