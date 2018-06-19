Harry Kane becomes England's hero with two goals at the World Cup

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption England wins their first match of the 2018 World Cup

Certainly a nail-biter of a match for England fans! After an early goal from captain Harry Kane, England missed a number of opportunities for a second.

There were claims of foul tackles by Tunisian players that were missed by the referee and mouthfuls of flies (yuck), but England battled on through a disappointing second half.

It certainly looked like it would all end in a draw!

However, Kane managed to pull a last gasp goal out of the bag in injury time making the final score England 2 Tunisia 1.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Man of the match - captain Harry Kane scored both of England's goals in their first World Cup match

This is England's first opening match win in over ten years! The last time they won was in 2006 against Paraguay.

Their next match is against Panama this Sunday - fingers crossed!