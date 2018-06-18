Five fun facts about England's World Cup campaign

Thank goodness there are no penalties in the group stages, but every England fan will be wondering about what will happen later on in the tournament. Penalties have always been a worry for England - the men's side have been knocked out of the World Cups in 1990, 1998 and 2006 on penalties and the European Championships in 1996, 2004 and 2012. England Manager Gareth Southgate (bottom left) famously missed a penalty in the semi-final of the Euros in 1996! Let's not get ahead of ourselves, but have they been practising?