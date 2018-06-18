Windrush Anniversary
Maya and Levi head to the Caribbean to find out about where their grandparents grew up, and why they moved to the UK as part of a historic period that changed the face of Britain
- 18 June 2018
What is the Windrush Generation?
After World War II, thousands of people moved to the UK from the Caribbean - and they were known as the Windrush generation.
- 18 June 2018
Chat: Send us your Windrush stories
We want to hear your stories if you have family from the Windrush Generation.
- 18 June 2018
Newsround Generation meets Windrush Generation
Kids sit down with their grandparents to talk about what life was like in the Caribbean and why they felt they had to leave their home to travel to Britain
- 18 June 2018
'I fought every day': Growing up as a black child
TV presenter and politician Baroness Floella Benjamin remembers her childhood after she moved to the UK from Trinidad in 1960.
- 18 June 2018
Check out this very special garden at this year's Chelsea Flower Show
A garden dedicated to the people who, back in 1948, came over to Britain from the Caribbean on the Empire Windrush ship has won gold.
- 23 May 2018
What was the British Empire?
All week Nel's been finding out about what being British means.
- 1 June 2012