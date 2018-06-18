'I fought every day': Floella Benjamin on growing up as a black child in the UK

TV presenter and politician Baroness Floella Benjamin moved to the UK from Trinidad in 1960.

When people from the Caribbean moved to the UK, many experienced racism and discrimination.

It wasn't always easy for the new arrivals to get jobs. Some companies said they didn't want black people to work for them.

Later many of their children were bullied at school because of the colour of their skins.

Watch Floella remember her struggles and how she overcame them.