Zendaya and Nick Jonas hit the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Nick Jonas hit the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles.
The crowds went crazy for Nick Jonas as he arrived on the red carpet. He's teamed up with producer Mustard to perform their new single called "Anywhere."
This year's award show is hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Although it took place on Saturday evening in Los Angeles, it won't be shown on TV until Monday.
Kim Kardashian and her Mum Kris Jenner pose together. They're nominated for Best Reality Series for their show.
Chadwick Boseman has a lot to smile about with four nominations for his role in Black Panther.
R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle are performing a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" from their album.
Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things are nominated together for Best On-Screen Team.
Storm Reid, who is just 14-years-old, was the lead in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time movie.
Singer Zendaya had presenting duties at the awards show. The Greatest Showman star is one of the voices in upcoming animated film, Smallfoot, later this year.