Zendaya and Nick Jonas hit the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

  • 17 June 2018

Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Nick Jonas hit the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles.

  • Nick Jonas meeting fans Reuters

    The crowds went crazy for Nick Jonas as he arrived on the red carpet. He's teamed up with producer Mustard to perform their new single called "Anywhere."

  • Tiffany Haddish AFP

    This year's award show is hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Although it took place on Saturday evening in Los Angeles, it won't be shown on TV until Monday.

  • Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner AFP

    Kim Kardashian and her Mum Kris Jenner pose together. They're nominated for Best Reality Series for their show.

  • Chadwick Boseman Getty Images

    Chadwick Boseman has a lot to smile about with four nominations for his role in Black Panther.

  • Chloe x Halle Getty Images

    R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle are performing a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" from their album.

  • Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink Getty Images

    Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things are nominated together for Best On-Screen Team.

  • Storm Reid Getty Images

    Storm Reid, who is just 14-years-old, was the lead in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time movie.

  • Zendaya AFP

    Singer Zendaya had presenting duties at the awards show. The Greatest Showman star is one of the voices in upcoming animated film, Smallfoot, later this year.

More on this story