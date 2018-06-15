Plastic straws: Why McDonald's and other companies are scrapping them

Image copyright Getty Images

McDonalds has become the latest company to say they are going to stop using plastic straws

The fast food restaurant will only use paper ones in all its UK and Ireland restaurants, starting from September.

Believe or not, they say they use 1.8 million straws a day in the UK! That's a lot of straws.

But McDonalds say the ban wont happen worldwide yet.

Why are straws a problem?

We use an estimated 8.5 billion plastic straws every year in the UK. They're among the top 10 items found in beach clean-ups.

Most straws are made from plastics called polypropylene and polystyrene which, unless recycled, take hundreds of years to decompose and are only used for a very short time

WATCH: Meet the kids on a mission to ban plastic straws

Image copyright Getty Images

Many end up in landfill and the oceans, and the BBC progamme Blue Planet II showed the damage plastic can cause to marine wildlife.

Who else is banning straws?

Some of the big supermarkets are trying to put straws to one side.

Image copyright Getty Images

Waitrose says it's removing all plastic straws from its shelves by September this year.

Morrisons says it plans to phase out drinking straws in its cafes.

Iceland, says it aims to be "plastic-free" by 2023. It has already removed plastic straws from its own label range.

Restaurant Pizza Express decided to change its plastic straws to biodegradable ones by summer 2018. They said it was after this letter was sent to them by 5-year old girl called Ava.

Image copyright Pizza Express

Coffee shops Costa Coffee and Pret A Manger have also taken action. Both say they will be swapping out plastic straws in 2018.

Although you will still be able to ask for a plastic straw if you need it.

Does everyone think it's a good idea?

Some campaigners say straws are really important to help disabled people drink.

Image copyright AFP

UK Paralympic legend Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has said paper or glass alternatives are not always suitable or safe.

Baroness Grey-Thompson said she supported environmentally friendly initiatives but said disabled people could be "seriously disadvantaged if we can't find a proper alternative".