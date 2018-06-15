World Cup: Saudi Arabia say sorry for thrashing

Image copyright Getty Images

The World Cup kicked off with a bang yesterday as Russia beat Saudi Arabia in the first match.

No hosts have ever lost the opening game and Russia didn't let its fans down, thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0.

It's the biggest opening match win since 1934!

For his part, Turki Al Sheikh, the president of the Saudi General Sports Authority, put a video on Facebook to say sorry to Saudi Arabia fans for the score and the performance of the team!

He pointed out that the players aren't at the same level and aren't worth the millions of pound that some of the Russian stars are.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Russian soprano Aida Garifullina and Robbie Williams performed a duet of the British singer's hit Angels

The match kicked off after a big concert by Robbie Williams and Russian opera star

On the, pitch Brazil football legend Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, dummied the opening kick, allowing a child to pass the ball to the mascot Zabivaka.