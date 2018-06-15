Meet the first women in space

It's been 55 years since Russian legend Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to go into space.

On 16 June 1963, she blasted off on a Soviet Vostok 6 rocket, on a journey that lasted 3 days.

It would then be nearly 20 years until the next woman went into space. In 1982, Russian Svetlana Savitskaya flew on the Soyuz T-7 mission and became the first woman to carry out a spacewalk.

Since then, many women have other countries gone on to follow in their footsteps.

There's only been one British woman to go into space and this is Helen Sharman.

In 1991, she went on a mission with Russian cosmonauts to one of the first space stations, called the Mir.

It took her 18 months to train for the space trip and she spent eight days in space.

Whilst onboard the Mir, she carried out medical and agricultural experiments.

