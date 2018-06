Image copyright Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen on a visit to the North West of England today.

It is the first time Meghan has joined the Queen on a royal visit on her own.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Queen and Meghan spent the night on the royal train, which comes complete with a full sized bath!

Image copyright PA Image caption They arrived at Runcorn station this morning, to crowds of children waving Union Jack flags.

They visited the new Mersey Gateway Bridge to officially open it and then travelled to Chester where they toured the new Storyhouse Theatre.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meghan says hello to local schoolchildren.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen and Meghan watched as children were read to at the Storyhouse Theatre in Chester.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people came out on to the streets of Chester to try and get a glimpse of the royal pair.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These kids were especially excited to see the Queen and Meghan.