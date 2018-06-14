Ninja and Marshmello win first ever Fortnite Pro-Am

Image copyright Getty Images

It was the first ever pro Fortnite contest and there could only be one winner.

And it was one of the most famous names in the game, Twitch favourite Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, who was the one to lift the Golden Pickaxe trophy.

Paired up with the masked DJ known as Marshmello, the two beat off heavy competition to scoop the massive $1 million prize, all for charity.

The Pro-Am took place at the the Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles in front of a huge crowd of Fortnite fans.

The Golden Pickaxe trophy

One of the biggest hyped games in the tournament was Ninja v Myth, but the Team SoloMid player was left embarrassed when he was eliminated in the one way he hoped he wouldn't.

After taking some damage from Ninja, and with little health, he fell to his death - the second time that's happened to him this year.

Myth explained his embarrassing elimination in a tweet.

Epic Games also used the event to reveal plans for a Fortnite World Cup next year.

And with that tournament open to all players, fans of the game will be flossing all the way home.