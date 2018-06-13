America's Got Talent: Who is the 13-year-old British girl who got the golden buzzer?

Image copyright NBC Image caption Courtney Hadwin surprised the judges with her original voice and performance

Courtney Hadwin from County Durham may be 13, but she has blown away the judges on one of the world's biggest TV shows!

This week her audition from America's Got Talent went on TV and the result was pretty amazing!

Her super-strong vocal performance thrilled Simon Cowell and the other judges - Spice Girl Mel B, model Heidi Klum and actor Howie Mandel.

Before long the golden buzzer was hit and the rest is history.

So who is she and how did this all happen ?

Let's find out in five fab facts.

Courtney is 13 and goes to school in Peterlee, County Durham.

Courtney amazed the judges with her version of the old song 'Hard to Handle' by Otis Redding.

Image copyright Facebook @CourtneyHadwin

When she came out on stage, Courtney seemed really shy but when she let rip, her vocals amazed the panel and judge Howie Mandel hit the famous golden buzzer putting her straight through to the live show.

Courtney is no stranger to talent shows - she also competed in The Voice Kids in 2017 and was mentored by McFly and McBusted star Danny Jones.

Image copyright @courtneyhadwin/Twitter