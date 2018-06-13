Different types of bullying explained

Image copyright Getty Images

Many of you will have had experience of bullying - whether you have seen it happening, been a victim or even realised the you've been a bully yourself.

13 June is Stand Up to Bullying Day - a day to take a stand about bullying in your school or community and send a message of kindness.

Media playback is unsupported on your device How to recognise bullying

Here at Newsround, we have spoken to many of you about bullying.

You have told us what you think about different aspects of bullying, you have asked us your questions and we have heard from many famous faces about their experiences of bullying too.

But what exactly is bullying?

Bullying is when someone, or a group of people, repeatedly and intentionally hurt another person or people.

It can take different forms. For example, it could be physical (like pushing somebody around), emotional (for example, excluding someone) or verbal (such as calling somebody nasty names).

Bullies often do this to gain a sense of power over the person they are bullying, who is made to feel sad, scared or alone.

Bullying can happen in person face to face, or it can take place online - for example, via social media or games.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bullying can happen via phone messages - it doesn't have to be in person to be considered bullying

It often starts when people pick on something about someone that's different.

It could be about what they look like - for example, the colour of their skin - or who they are as a person - for example, how well they are doing at school or how good they are at something.

When bullying takes place online it is called cyberbullying. This form of bullying has become much more common, as many more young people have mobile phones and computers than they used to.

If you are worried that you or anyone that you know is being bullied, speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher or someone in your family.

Or you can call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.