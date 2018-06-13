Brazil's Coutinho gets a birthday surprise

While most football fans are thinking about the World Cup right now, the Brazilian squad had something else on their mind...

How to give former Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho the BEST birthday ever.

So of course during a training session in Russia they played a prank on him.

His teammates covered him (and Neymar!) in eggs, flour and water.

We shell not be trying this one ourselves here at Newsround!

Let's hope he washes his kit before their first game.