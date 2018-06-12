Check out this unbelievable 8-year-old drummer

2:00
11 May 2018
12 June 2018
Do you know your musical prodigies? Mozart, Beethoven... Yoyoka Soma?
Wait, you've never heard of Yoyoka Soma?!
Well maybe it's time you learnt her name! She's an eight-year-old drummer from Japan and she totally rocks on the drums.
She just competed in the Hit Like A Girl drum contest after sending the judges this amazing video.
Her parents, who are both musicians, taught her how to play drums and keyboard.
She plays in a band with them and has already released two albums!
Yoyoka's dream is to become the best drummer in the world. Best of luck, Yoyoka!