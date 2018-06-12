Check out this unbelievable 8-year-old drummer

Do you know your musical prodigies? Mozart, Beethoven... Yoyoka Soma?

Wait, you've never heard of Yoyoka Soma?!

Well maybe it's time you learnt her name! She's an eight-year-old drummer from Japan and she totally rocks on the drums.

She just competed in the Hit Like A Girl drum contest after sending the judges this amazing video.

Her parents, who are both musicians, taught her how to play drums and keyboard.

She plays in a band with them and has already released two albums!

Yoyoka's dream is to become the best drummer in the world. Best of luck, Yoyoka!