Aquarius: What's happening to the migrants on the rescue ship?

Image copyright LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images Image caption These migrants are on board Aquarius. They were rescued on a different mission last month.

Hundreds of people who are stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean will be taken to safety in Spain.

They have been waiting more than three nights for somewhere safe to go after being rescued at sea.

The Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said he would give the ship "safe harbour" and that he wanted to help avoid a humanitarian emergency.

What happened?

More than 600 migrants, including over 120 teenagers and children, had to be rescued from inflatable boats off the coast of Libya in Africa.

It took six different operations by a French charity called SOS Mediterranee to pick up all 629 migrants and get them aboard a rescue ship called Aquarius.

Many of those on board have left their homes in countries such as Eritrea, Ghana, Nigeria and Sudan in search of a better life in Europe.

Why was the ship stranded?

The two nearest countries, Italy and Malta, refused to let the ship dock at any of their ports.

Neither country thought they should be responsible for helping but the United Nations and European Union asked them to allow the boat to dock describing the situation as "urgent".

Italy refused because some politicians there don't want the country to take in as many migrants as it has in the past.

Malta wouldn't allow the ship to land saying it was in an area controlled by Italy's and should land there.

Since 2015, thousands of people have fled war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia with Italy and Greece being the main entry points to Europe.

What happens now?

Spain has now said it will let the ship dock in the city of Valencia and will give "safe harbour" to the people who are on board.

Aid workers have been concerned though about bad weather.

They're worried that because the boat was only built to transport 500 people they might not be able to make it to Spain safely.

Now it's been announced that Aquarius will be joined by an Italian coastguard ship and a warship to help them make the journey to Valencia, which is likely to take at least three days.