World Cup: Our reporter answers YOUR questions

It's not long now until the World Cup gets underway.

Ben Shires will be covering the tournament in Russia for Newsround.

He's been answering some of your questions before it kicks off, including how he thinks England will do and some of the big names to watch out for.

The first game is on Thursday between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

England aren't in action until Monday when they have their first game which is against Tunisia.

We've got all you need to know about the World Cup here.