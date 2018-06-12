President Donald Trump and Kim Jung-un make history

This is a picture some people thought we would never see.

It is the US President Donald Trump shaking hands with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un.

This is a historic moment because no serving US President has ever met with the country's leader.

It is a very big deal because there have been many arguments between the USA and North Korea in the past.

Both men have boasted about their country's nuclear weapons, so many other world leaders think it's important that the two talk.

President Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a luxury hotel in Singapore - a small country in south-east Asia.

Afterwards there was a signing ceremony in front of journalists from around the world.

We still don't know the details of the "comprehensive document" which they have signed yet, though.

President Trump says the talks worked out "far better than anybody could have expected".

"People are going to be very happy and we're going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world," he added.

Kim Jong-Un said they have decided to "leave the past behind" and that "the world will see a major change".

While some hope the summit will have a positive outcome, others aren't too sure and think the meeting is more about making the leaders look good.