President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have made history

US President Donald Trump has described his historic talks with Kim Jong-un as "tremendous".

This is a historic meeting because no serving US president has ever met with North Korea's leader.

It is a very big deal because there have been many arguments between the US and North Korea in the past.

Both men have boasted about their country's nuclear weapons, and only last year were insulting each other in public statements.

They met at a luxury hotel in Singapore - a small country in south-east Asia.

Afterwards there was a signing ceremony in front of journalists from around the world.

The document they signed included promises to work together to build a new relationship between the two countries for "peace and prosperity".

It also promised the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula. This means that there would be no nuclear weapons in North and South Korea.

Explained: What are nuclear weapons?

President Trump says the talks worked out "far better than anybody could have expected".

"People are going to be very happy and we're going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world," he added.

Kim Jong-un said they have decided to "leave the past behind" and that "the world will see a major change".

While some hope the summit will have a positive outcome, others aren't too sure and think the meeting is more about making the leaders look good.