Demi Lovato 'broken-hearted' after cancelling show

Image copyright Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato has apologised to fans after cancelling one of her shows because she's "very, very sick".

The singer was due to play at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday night.

She told fans via her Twitter account that she has swollen vocal cords and that she wouldn't pull out of performing unless she "absolutely had to".

Image copyright @ddlovato

She finished her post by saying: "Thank you for understanding. I love you".

The show will now take place on 25 June instead.

Get well soon, Demi!