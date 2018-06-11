Superstar sprinter Usain Bolt plays footie match

Image copyright Getty Images

You've probably heard of Usain Bolt - he's the fastest man on the planet!

But he also wants to be the quickest on the football pitch too.

Although the Jamaican sprinter retired from running last year he now wants to play football.

He's finally had chance to show what he can do at the charity game Soccer Aid at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

Bolt won man of the match and even scored a penalty.

And the number on the back of his shirt?

9.58 of course (that's the World Record time he set for the 100 metres sprint - 9.58 seconds!).

Image copyright Getty Images

The game was between England and Bolt's team made up of players from all over the world called the 'World XI'.

It ended 3-3 so it went down to penalties, which England won.

Other celebrities played too, including Olly Murs, Robbie Williams and Mo Farah.

Look at them celebrate!